Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Environmental and anti-violence groups protest Seafair’s star attraction

Aug 7, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:53 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

One of Seafair’s most sought-after events has been the Blue Angels. Their twists and trick across the sky have been wowing Seattlelites for years. But during their performance Sunday, we also saw a sea of protestors.

Local environmental and anti-violence groups came together with signs and chants. They told us they’re not anti-Seafair, they’re anti-Blue Angels.

Their list of grievances are include safety risks with their trick and low-flying moves, pollution, and excessive noise.

“We’re here to raise the consciousness of what the pollution effect is of the blue angels – noise wise and fuel wise, and the militarization of the event,” said protestor Will Alleckson.

Alleckson told us that despite him being a veteran, he doesn’t believe that the Navy or any military organization should have a prominent role in the event.

The group of protestors said they are already looking to next year’s Seafair. They plan to return if the Blue Angels are invited back.

Local News

FILE - Dungeness crab wait for packing and shipping at Hallmark Fisheries in Charleston, Ore., on F...

Associated Press

Oregon extends crab fishing restrictions to protect whales

Oregon has extended rules restricting the state's lucrative Dungeness crab fishery in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in ropes attached to crab traps, the state's fish and wildlife department has announced.

10 hours ago

sourdough fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Sourdough Fire in Whatcom County burns 1,397 acres, shuts down SR 20

The Sourdough Fire has expanded significantly, growing from 534 acres to 2,933 acres Friday, before subsiding to 1,397 acres Sunday night.

10 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...

Associated Press

Artificial intelligence is gaining state lawmakers’ attention, and they have a lot of questions

As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving artificial intelligence technology, they're often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector.

10 hours ago

Biden...

Associated Press

Conservative groups sue to block Biden plan canceling $39 billion in student loans

Two conservative groups are asking a federal court to block the Biden administration's plan to cancel $39 billion in student loans for more than 800,000 borrowers.

1 day ago

Bellevue police...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Man on Bellevue street shot by passenger in moving car

A man walking down a Bellevue street was hit by a bullet fired from a passing car early Friday.

1 day ago

Zulily Seattle...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Zulily puts Seattle headquarters on rental market

There are signs that the e-commerce platform Zulily is moving out of its Seattle-based corporate headquarters.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Environmental and anti-violence groups protest Seafair’s star attraction