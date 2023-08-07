Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Aug 7, 2023, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Power...

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. A winning ticket has been sold in California for Wednesday's drawing on July 19, 2023, for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

10. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., Sat...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules

Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday urged the judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against the former president to reject prosecutors’ proposed protective order concerning evidence in the case, describing it as overly broad. Lawyers for the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner said the judge should impose a more limited protective order that would […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City doctor charged with sexually assaulting unconscious patients and filming it

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City doctor was charged Monday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of at least six women, including several patients who were drugged, filmed and assaulted during appointments at a prestigious local hospital, prosecutors said. Zhi Alan Cheng was arraigned Monday on charges of sexually abusing three of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ of students, staff sentenced to 2½ years on probation

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana who was charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has been sentenced to 2½ years on probation. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith pleaded guilty Friday to an intimidation charge in […]

14 hours ago

Adam Montgomery is led to the defense table for his sentencing hearing in Hillsborough County Super...

Associated Press

Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter

A New Hampshire father proclaimed his innocence in the murder of Harmony Montgomery, his 5-year-old daughter who vanished in 2019 after he was awarded custody and is presumed dead. Adam Montgomery, 33, spoke before being sentenced Monday on unrelated gun charges. Harmony was reported missing in November 2021, nearly two years after investigators say her […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tue...

Associated Press

Judge says man charged with killing 3 in suburban Boston mentally incompetent for trial

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A man charged in connection with the triple homicide of a couple marking their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman’s 97-year-old mother in suburban Boston was found by a judge on Monday to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. During a hearing in Newton District Court, the judge ordered Christopher Ferguson, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. The Office of Personnel Management announced Monday that all non-emergency employees would have to depart before 3 p.m., when all federal offices would close. This rare […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?