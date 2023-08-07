Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

Aug 7, 2023, 12:12 PM | Updated: 1:41 pm

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ro...

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump's countersuit against columnist E. Jean Carroll who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that Trump can't claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can’t claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.

The ruling shuts down, at least for now, Trump’s effort to turn the legal tables on E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million judgment against him in May and is pursuing her own defamation suit against him. Trump attorney Alina Habba said his lawyers would appeal “the flawed decision” to dismiss his counterclaim.

Carroll’s lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, said she was pleased with the ruling and looking ahead to a trial scheduled in January in her defamation suit, which concerns a series of remarks that Trump has made in denying her sexual assault allegation.

“E. Jean Carroll looks forward to obtaining additional compensatory and punitive damages” in that trial, Kaplan said.

Carroll accused Trump of trapping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996, forcibly kissing her, yanking down her tights and raping her as she tried to fight him off.

He denies any of it happened, even that they ran into each other at the store. He has called her, among other things, a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir.

In this spring’s trial, a civil court jury concluded that Trump sexually abused Carroll but rejected her claim that he raped her. Legally, the difference depended on specifics of how, in the jury’s view, he penetrated her against her will.

When a CNN interviewer asked her what was going through her mind when she heard the rape finding, Carroll responded, “Well, I just immediately say in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh, yes, he did.’” She also said she had told one of Trump’s attorneys that “he did it, and you know it.”

Trump then sued Carroll, saying her statements were defamatory. He sought a retraction and money.

“These false statements were clearly contrary to the jury verdict,” the attorneys argued in court papers, saying the panel had found that rape “clearly was not committed.”

Jurors in the case were told that under the applicable New York law, rape requires forcible penetration by a penis, whereas sexual abuse would cover forcible penetration by a finger. Carroll alleged that both happened.

Carroll’s lawyers said that her post-verdict statements were “substantially true.”

So did the judge.

“The difference between Ms. Carroll’s allegedly defamatory statements — that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as defined in the New York Penal Law — and the ‘truth’ — that Mr. Trump forcibly digitally penetrated Ms. Carroll — are minimal,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in Monday’s ruling. “Both are felonious sex crimes.”

“Indeed, both acts constitute ‘rape’” as the term is used in everyday language, in some laws and in other contexts, added Kaplan, who isn’t related to Carroll’s lawyer.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

 

National News

Adam Montgomery is led to the defense table for his sentencing hearing in Hillsborough County Super...

Associated Press

Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter

A New Hampshire father proclaimed his innocence in the murder of Harmony Montgomery, his 5-year-old daughter who vanished in 2019 after he was awarded custody and is presumed dead. Adam Montgomery, 33, spoke before being sentenced Monday on unrelated gun charges. Harmony was reported missing in November 2021, nearly two years after investigators say her […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tue...

Associated Press

Judge says man charged with killing 3 in suburban Boston mentally incompetent for trial

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A man charged in connection with the triple homicide of a couple marking their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman’s 97-year-old mother in suburban Boston was found by a judge on Monday to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. During a hearing in Newton District Court, the judge ordered Christopher Ferguson, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. The Office of Personnel Management announced Monday that all non-emergency employees would have to depart before 3 p.m., when all federal offices would close. This rare […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Washington County, Ark., Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. ...

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sex abuse images

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star’s argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys seeking reparations for three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre filed an appeal in the case with the Oklahoma Supreme Court and said a district court judge erred in dismissing the case last month. The appeal was filed Friday on behalf of the last known living survivors of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC plans to house migrants on an island in the East River

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan Monday to house as many as 2,000 migrants on an island in the East River where a migrant center was set up last year and then taken down weeks later. The state will reimburse the city for the cost of operating a tent […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him