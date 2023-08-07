Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings

Aug 7, 2023, 11:38 AM | Updated: 4:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Raging waters that ate away at riverbanks, destroyed at least two buildings and damaged others had receded Monday in Alaska’s capital city after an outburst of weekend flooding from a glacial lake, authorities said.

Levels along the Mendenhall River had begun falling by Sunday and returned to normal levels Monday but the city said river banks remained unstable.

On Sunday, onlookers gathered on a bridge over the river and along the banks of swollen Mendenhall Lake to take photos and videos though their ranks had thinned by Monday. A home was propped precariously along the eroded river bank as milky-colored water whisked past.

Two homes were totally lost in the flooding, and a third was partially destroyed, Robert Barr, Juneau’s deputy city manager, said. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Eight additional structures damaged in the flooding have been condemned, including two condo buildings with six units each, but some of the eight could possibly be salvaged.

“We’re hopeful that one or more of them may be able to undergo some substantial repairs, including bank stabilization,” Barr said. “It’s not a foregone conclusion that those would be able to come back, but it’s not impossible.”

The city does not yet have either a monetary estimate of the damage or the total volume of water that was released into the river.

Such floods occur when glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes. A study released earlier this year found such floods pose a risk to about 15 million people worldwide, more than half of them in India, Pakistan, Peru and China.

Suicide Basin — a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier — has released water that has caused sporadic flooding along the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River since 2011, according to the National Weather Service. However, the maximum water level in the lake on Saturday night exceeded the previous record flood stage set in 2016, the weather service reported.

Water in the basin comes from sources such as rain and snowmelt and melt from the nearby Suicide Glacier, said Eran Hood, a University of Alaska Southeast professor of environmental science.

Nicole Ferrin, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that while it’s not uncommon for these types of outburst floods to happen, this one was extreme.

“The amount of erosion that happened from the fast moving water was unprecedented,” she said.

Water levels crested late Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed a home teetering at the edge of the riverbank collapsing into the river.

The Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year but the awe-inspiring glacier continues to recede amid global warming.

National News

FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, left, and Seni...

Associated Press

Carcinogens found at nuclear missile sites as reports of hundreds of cancers surface

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen at underground launch control centers at a Montana nuclear missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses. A new cleanup effort has been ordered. The discovery “is the first from an extensive sampling of active […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas judge dismisses murder charge against babysitter who served 15 years over toddler’s death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge dismissed a murder charge on Monday against a babysitter who served 15 years in prison after being convicted in the death of a toddler who choked on a wad of paper towels, which medical experts later concluded was the result of an accident and not intentional. Rosa Jimenez […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howa...

Associated Press

Judges halt a Biden rule offering student debt relief for those alleging colleges misled them

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday halted a rule from President Joe Biden’s administration that could make it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for borrowers who say they were victims of misleading information about the quality of education they would receive. At issue is a rule broadening existing policy […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Cost of Missouri abortion-rights petition challenged in court again

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists on Monday filed a court challenge against an initiative petition to legalize abortion. In the lawsuit, Rep. Hannah Kelly, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and activist Kathy Forck argued that the cost estimate that will be provided to voters considering whether to adopt the constitutional amendment is […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrest warrants issued for Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police said Monday that arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a riverfront brawl in Alabama’s capital that drew nationwide attention after video showed a group of white people pummeling a Black riverboat worker, an exchange that sparked a massive fight. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A homeless encampment is shaded by a tree in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 12, 2022. A federal...

Associated Press

Federal judge says California’s capital city can’t clear homeless camps during extreme heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily banned Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for at least 14 days, citing the extreme heat forecast this month in California’s capital city. Judge Troy L. Nunley in the U.S. District Court for Eastern California issued the order last week after homeless advocates argued that the city […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings