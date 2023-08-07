Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case

Aug 7, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 2:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys seeking reparations for three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre filed an appeal in the case with the Oklahoma Supreme Court and said a district court judge erred in dismissing the case last month.

The appeal was filed Friday on behalf of the last known living survivors of the attack, all of whom are now over 100 years old. They are seeking reparations from the city and other defendants for the destruction of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood.

“For 102 years… they’ve been waiting,” said Damario Solomon-Simmons, an attorney for the three, during a press conference Monday on the steps of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building. “They’ve been waiting, just like every other victim and survivor of the massacre, for just an opportunity to have their day in court.”

Solomon-Simmons, who brought the lawsuit under Oklahoma’s public nuisance law, said he wants the high court to return the case to district court for discovery and for a judge to decide the case on its merits.

District Court Judge Caroline Wall last month dismissed the case with prejudice, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. Defendants in the case include the City of Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Board of County Commissioners, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Military Department.

A spokesperson for the City of Tulsa, Michelle Brooks, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

A Chamber of Commerce attorney previously said the massacre was horrible, but the nuisance it caused was not ongoing.

The lawsuit contends Tulsa’s long history of racial division and tension stemmed from the massacre, during which an angry white mob descended on a 35-block area, looting, killing and burning it to the ground. Beyond those killed, thousands more were left homeless and living in a hastily constructed internment camp.

The city and insurance companies never compensated victims for their losses, and the massacre ultimately resulted in racial and economic disparities that still exist today, the lawsuit argued. It seeks a detailed accounting of the property and wealth lost or stolen in the massacre, the construction of a hospital in north Tulsa and the creation of a victims compensation fund, among other things.

National News

Associated Press

Texas judge dismisses murder charge against babysitter who served 15 years over toddler’s death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge dismissed a murder charge on Monday against a babysitter who served 15 years in prison after being convicted in the death of a toddler who choked on a wad of paper towels, which medical experts later concluded was the result of an accident and not intentional. Rosa Jimenez […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howa...

Associated Press

Judges halt a Biden rule offering student debt relief for those alleging colleges misled them

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday halted a rule from President Joe Biden’s administration that could make it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for borrowers who say they were victims of misleading information about the quality of education they would receive. At issue is a rule broadening existing policy […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Cost of Missouri abortion-rights petition challenged in court again

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists on Monday filed a court challenge against an initiative petition to legalize abortion. In the lawsuit, Rep. Hannah Kelly, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and activist Kathy Forck argued that the cost estimate that will be provided to voters considering whether to adopt the constitutional amendment is […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrest warrants issued for Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police said Monday that arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a riverfront brawl in Alabama’s capital that drew nationwide attention after video showed a group of white people pummeling a Black riverboat worker, an exchange that sparked a massive fight. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A homeless encampment is shaded by a tree in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 12, 2022. A federal...

Associated Press

Federal judge says California’s capital city can’t clear homeless camps during extreme heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily banned Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for at least 14 days, citing the extreme heat forecast this month in California’s capital city. Judge Troy L. Nunley in the U.S. District Court for Eastern California issued the order last week after homeless advocates argued that the city […]

16 hours ago

This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Tyl...

Associated Press

Fargo officer wounded in fatal shooting while responding to crash to leave hospital

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer wounded last month by a shooter who killed an officer and injured another is expected to leave the hospital on Monday, police said. Officer Tyler Hawes, who was wounded along with officer Andrew Dotas, was “anticipated to be released” from the hospital, the Fargo Police Department announced […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case