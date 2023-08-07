All westbound lanes open on I-90 near Easton after a multi-car crash

UPDATE – 3:50 p.m.

All westbound lanes are now open on I-90 near Easton after a multi-car crash, Snoqualmie Summit authorities report.

UPDATE – 2:35 p.m.

One westbound lane open on I-90 at milepost 65 near Easton. A 10-mile backup had formed after a multi-car crash.

ORIGINAL:

A multi-vehicle collision has all westbound lanes blocked on I-90 at milepost 65, near Easton.

A multi-vehicle collision has all westbound lanes blocked on I-90 at milepost 65, near Easton. Crews working to get a lane open to get traffic moving. pic.twitter.com/ExZIEoPkRj — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 7, 2023

This is the third collision near Easton in as many days.

Snoqualmie Pass authorities said traffic has been shifted in this area as part of the major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes. “The speed is reduced in this section, but drivers are still going too fast and not paying attention to the road. This shift has been in place since last fall.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.