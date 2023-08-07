Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

All westbound lanes open on I-90 near Easton after a multi-car crash

Aug 7, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

Snoqualmie Pass crash...

Snoqualmie Pass crash closes all westbound lanes. (Snoqualmie Pass)

(Snoqualmie Pass)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

UPDATE – 3:50 p.m.

All westbound lanes are now open on I-90 near Easton after a multi-car crash, Snoqualmie Summit authorities report.

UPDATE – 2:35 p.m.

One westbound lane open on I-90 at milepost 65 near Easton. A 10-mile backup had formed after a multi-car crash.

ORIGINAL:

A multi-vehicle collision has all westbound lanes blocked on I-90 at milepost 65, near Easton.

This is the third collision near Easton in as many days.

Snoqualmie Pass authorities said traffic has been shifted in this area as part of the major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes. “The speed is reduced in this section, but drivers are still going too fast and not paying attention to the road. This shift has been in place since last fall.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local News

India Henderson...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Two children die on the same day of acute drug intoxication in Kent

Two children have died from acute drug intoxication in Kent, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

16 hours ago

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ro...

Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump's countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can’t claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.

16 hours ago

seattle weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle weather a mixed bag for the week ahead

There will be some rain Monday in the metro-Seattle area, but still won't be any measurable amounts, meteorologist Ted Buehner said.

16 hours ago

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Jan. ...

Associated Press

$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner

There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Hundreds gather at Green Lake to honor victims of atomic bombings 78 years later

Hundreds made their way to Green Lake Park to honor the lives lost in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 78 years ago.

16 hours ago

FILE - Dungeness crab wait for packing and shipping at Hallmark Fisheries in Charleston, Ore., on F...

Associated Press

Oregon extends crab fishing restrictions to protect whales

Oregon has extended rules restricting the state's lucrative Dungeness crab fishery in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in ropes attached to crab traps, the state's fish and wildlife department has announced.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

All westbound lanes open on I-90 near Easton after a multi-car crash