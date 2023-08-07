Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two children die on the same day of acute drug intoxication in Kent

Aug 7, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

A Kent Police vehicle (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Two children have died from acute drug intoxication in Kent, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s finding is preliminary, but the acute drug intoxication could include fentanyl and/or methamphetamine.

According to the Kent Police Department and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Isaiah Cole, 9, was found unconscious on Aug. 2 in the 22900 block of Military Road South.

Also on Aug. 2, India Henderson, 15, was found unconscious at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South 242nd Place.

Both girls later died. Police do not believe the deaths are connected.

Police are investigating how the girls obtained the drugs.

There were no signs of foul play.

A GoFundMe for India Henderson was set up by her sister, looking for help with unexpected expenses related to her death.

