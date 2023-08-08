Mother of missing Oakley Carlson sentenced to 43 months in prison

Jordan Bowers is the mother of 5-year-old Oakly Carlson who has been missing since 2021. She recently pled guilty to identity theft and fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced her to 43 months in prison.

While Bowers has never been charged in her daughter’s disappearance, court documents that came out during her most recent trial outline a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse against Oakley.

The documents cite a report that says prior to her disappearance Oakley was kept in a locked “cell” underneath the stairs of their home. And her sister told investigators that Oakley was beaten and that “there is no Oakley.”

In the past, detectives have said Oakley’s parents have not cooperated with investigators.

Monday’s sentencing isn’t the extent of Bower’s legal troubles.

Last year, Bowers and her husband, Andrew Carlson, were also convicted of child endangerment for exposing their other children to drugs.

Meanwhile, Oakley remains missing.