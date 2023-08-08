Close
LOCAL NEWS

Fall City residents experience 3.8 magnitude earthquake overnight

Aug 8, 2023, 7:39 AM | Updated: 7:43 am

Fall City (File Photo)

(File Photo)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An earthquake rocked Fall City early Tuesday morning, followed by several aftershocks.

The United States Geological Survey measured the initial quake at 3.8 magnitude around 3:17 a.m. Fall City felt the earthquake’s epicenter, and people in Snoqualmie, Carnation, and North Bend, and even one respondent as far as Oak Harbor, said they felt the shaking.

Discovery leads UW scientists to better understand earthquake threat

You can also report if you felt the earthquake on the USGS’s website.

The earthquake was initially said to be 4.0 magnitude before being downgraded to 3.8.

There were several aftershocks, including a 2.3-magnitude quake at 3:47 a.m. and a 2.8-magnitude quake at 4:51 a.m. You can keep up to date on all seismologic activity in the Pacific Northwest using MyNorthwest’s Earthquake Tracker.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage to any buildings at this time.

