NATIONAL NEWS

Kansas officer wounded in weekend shootout that killed a car chase suspect has died of injuries

Aug 8, 2023, 8:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City police officer who was wounded in a shootout that killed a car chase suspect has died, authorities said.

Police in Fairway, Kansas, announced late Monday in a Sunday morning shooting at a QuikTrip store in neighboring Mission, Kansas. The 29-year-old was a four-year veteran of the police force and leaves behind a wife and two young children. Police said the family has asked for privacy.

“We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many,” Chief J.P. Thurlo said.

Police in the nearby suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, said it all started when Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, from the town of Ashland City, Tennessee, near Nashville, fled from police along Interstate 35 in what officers believed was a stolen car. When officers initially found the vehicle, police said the driver struck a patrol car and fled.

Police from multiple agencies had been trying to arrest him when gunfire broke out. Marshall died in the shootout and Oswald was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

A second suspect, Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged Tuesday with aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving. Her bond was set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

A Johnson County law enforcement team that is charged with reviewing officer-involved shootings is investigating.

