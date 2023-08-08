Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Buyer beware: The sort of ticket scam you should pay attention to

Aug 8, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:49 pm

MyNorthwest Video's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST VIDEO


MyNorthwest.com

Imagine showing up to a game with your spouse and three kids, and the tickets you purchased don’t exist. That’s exactly what happened to Andrew “Chef” Lanie, producer of the Gee & Ursula show.

Chef bought three tickets to an Everett Aquasox game only to arrive at the stadium to find out there were no tickets.

Gee on Lizzo facing sexual harassment lawsuit: ‘I didn’t want to believe it’

He purchased the tickets from a website called TicketCenter with a logo suspiciously similar to TicketMaster. He even talked to a representative after he realized the tickets had not been emailed to him.

