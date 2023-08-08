Buyer beware: The sort of ticket scam you should pay attention to

Imagine showing up to a game with your spouse and three kids, and the tickets you purchased don’t exist. That’s exactly what happened to Andrew “Chef” Lanie, producer of the Gee & Ursula show.

Chef bought three tickets to an Everett Aquasox game only to arrive at the stadium to find out there were no tickets.

He purchased the tickets from a website called TicketCenter with a logo suspiciously similar to TicketMaster. He even talked to a representative after he realized the tickets had not been emailed to him.

