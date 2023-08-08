Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Last defendant sentenced to 37 years in mass shooting at St. Paul bar that left one dead, 14 injured

Aug 8, 2023, 1:47 PM

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds the scene after an early morning shooting at the Seventh Street T...

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds the scene after an early morning shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 10, 2021. A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, to nearly 37 years for his role in a mass shooting at a bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 37 years for his role in a mass shooting at a bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured.

Jurors found Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 35, guilty in June of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ramsey County Judge Carolina Lamas sentenced him to 36 years and nine months on the murder conviction, with lesser sentences on the other counts. The sentences will run concurrently.

The Star Tribune reported that Lamas handed down the sentence in a courtroom packed with family and friends of Marquisha “Kiki” Wiley, the 27-year-old veterinary technician killed by a bullet fired from Brown’s gun during the melee inside a crowded bar called the Seventh Street Truck Park in 2021.

Brown is the second person sentenced in the gunbattle. Devondre Trevon Phillips, 31, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 29 years in June for firing the first shots. Phillips and Brown exchanged gunfire, striking each other and a dozen bystanders. Prosecutors have said Phillips and Brown were in a dispute over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he was dating, whom Phillips, a former St. Paul resident, described as a cousin of his.

Defense attorney Stephen Grigsby said Phillips was responsible for causing the carnage and Brown simply responded to being shot.

The judge said it was undisputed that Phillips fired first but Brown acted unreasonably by spraying bullets in the crowded bar in response.

Brown apologized to Wiley’s family and all others affected by the shooting. But he maintained that, as Phillips shot him and continued firing while Brown was down on the ground, he did what “I believe anyone would’ve done in the same situation and scenario.”

Minnesota inmates generally serve two-thirds of their sentences in prison and the rest on parole.

National News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump acknowledges a supporter at a campa...

Associated Press

Trump plans Iowa State Fair stop, though he won’t attend candidate chat with GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair Saturday, a time-honored rite of presidential candidates working for support in the state’s leadoff nominating caucuses next January. Campaign aides Tuesday confirmed Trump’s plan to visit the fair Saturday afternoon, on the 10-day event’s first weekend. However, he […]

14 hours ago

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declares a state of emergency Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Boston, citi...

Associated Press

Massachusett governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing — already in short supply — continues to rise. There are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals – many of whom are migrants — currently […]

14 hours ago

Former President Bill Clinton, by way of video monitor at the William J. Clinton Presidential Cente...

Associated Press

Bill Clinton’s presidential center expanding, will add Hillary Clinton’s personal archives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bill Clinton’s presidential center is planning a major expansion that will include a new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute holding personal archives from the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady, the Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday. The Clinton Foundation did not release information on the size or cost of the planned […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 3 The Washington Post on a threat to PEPFAR President George W. Bush could not have foreseen how successful the outcome would be when he told aides in 2002 he wanted a “game changer” to fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS in Africa and elsewhere. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic civil rights city in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama’s capital city said three people are expected to be in custody Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor assault in connection with a riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention. Videos of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, have proven crucial in investigating what happened, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Tex...

Associated Press

‘Native American’ or ‘Indigenous’? Journalism group rethinks name

ATLANTA (AP) — The Native American Journalists Association is aiming to become more inclusive as its members vote on whether to rebrand as the Indigenous Journalists Association — a move inspired, in part, by evolving trends in cultural identity. The group, with more than 950 members mostly in the United States, is expected to approve […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Last defendant sentenced to 37 years in mass shooting at St. Paul bar that left one dead, 14 injured