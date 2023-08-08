Celebrate Felix Hernandez at Victory Hall’s “King’s Court”

On August 11th and 12th, Victory Hall at The Boxyard is your pregame and postgame destination this weekend for celebrating Felix Hernandez and his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame. Be part of the fun across the street from T-Mobile Park as Victory Hall transforms into the King’s Court. Plus, Victory Hall is an all ages venue!

Be there Friday for a special broadcast of Seattle Sports’ “Wyman & Bob,” live from the “King’s Court.”

Each day will also feature a King’s Court Costume Contest. Fans are encouraged to channel their inner royalty and come dressed as characters of Felix’s royal court: Kings, Queens, Jesters and more!

Continue the festivities across the street at The Boxyard for a post-game celebration until midnight!

When: FRIDAY & SATURDAY AUGUST 11-12

What’s Happening?

A Hall of Fame celebration fit for THE KING!

Where?

Victory Hall @ The Boxyard – 1st Ave straight across from left field T-Mobile Park

When?

Friday 8/11 – 4:30pm -12pm (Season Ticket Members early access at 4pm)

Saturday 8/12 – 3:30pm -12pm (Season Ticket Members early access at 3pm)

About:

Victory Hall at The Boxyard is your pregame and postgame destination this weekend for celebrating Felix Hernandez and his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame. Be part of the fun across the street from T-Mobile Park as Victory Hall transforms into the King’s Court.

Each day will also feature a King’s Court Costume Contest. Fans are encouraged to channel their inner royalty and come dressed as characters of Felix’s royal court: Kings, Queens, Jesters and more!

Continue the festivities across the street at The Boxyard for a post-game celebration until midnight!