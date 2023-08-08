Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Abortion rights advocates push for 2024 ballot initiative in Arizona

Aug 8, 2023, 3:20 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

Members of the U.S. Secret Service keep watch before President Joe Biden spoke at the Red Butte Air...

Members of the U.S. Secret Service keep watch before President Joe Biden spoke at the Red Butte Airfield Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion rights advocates on Tuesday began a push to ask Arizona voters to create a constitutional right to abortion, injecting the issue into the battleground state’s volatile politics ahead of next year’s election.

If proponents collect enough signatures, Arizona will become the latest state to put the question of reproductive rights directly to voters, who have turned out in large numbers to support abortion rights even in conservative states.

The fight over abortion rights helped Democrats limit their losses in last year’s midterms after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. The issue remains salient as President Joe Biden seeks reelection in the face of sagging approval ratings.

Arizona currently bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions. Abortion opponents have asked the Arizona Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a law dating to the Civil War that bans virtually all abortions.

The proposed constitutional amendment would guarantee abortion rights until a fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks of pregnancy. It also would allow later abortions to save the mother’s life or to protect her physical or mental health.

“We know the work for achieving reproductive freedom is an uphill battle, and this ballot initiative is the next critical step in our renewed drive to protect the health and freedom of our patients and our communities,” said Chris Love, senior adviser to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, the political arm of the state’s leading abortion provider.

Maria Birnbaum, Arizona director for the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said the proposal “aims to create an Arizona unrecognizable to those of us who live here.”

“This proposal would impose painful late-term abortions up to birth,” Birnbaum said in a statement.

The Republican Party has struggled to navigate the politics of abortion since the Supreme Court’s decision last year rescinding federal protections for the procedure put the question at the forefront of state politics and created a state-by-state patchwork of restrictions and bans.

Voters in Republican-leaning states, including Kansas and Kentucky, have responded by protecting abortion access. Voters in Ohio are deciding Tuesday whether to make it more difficult to change the state’s constitution ahead of a November vote on abortion rights.

In Arizona, about two-thirds of voters said in last year’s midterms that the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling was an important factor in their vote, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in Arizona. Those voters overwhelmingly favored Democrat Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won the governor’s race.

“I’m thrilled that Arizonans are going to have the opportunity to make their voices heard next November, and I’m confident they will support a constitutional right to abortion,” Hobbs said in a statement released Tuesday by her political adviser.

Biden won Arizona by fewer than 11,000 votes, one of his narrowest victories in 2020, and the state will again be central to his campaign. Biden made his second trip to Arizona as president Tuesday, announcing a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon.

The abortion rights groups behind the Arizona initiative include the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health, Arizona List, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, NARAL Arizona, and Healthcare Rising Arizona. They’ll have to collect 384,000 signatures from registered voters by July to put the question on the 2024 ballot.

National News

Associated Press

Postal Service reduces air cargo by 90% over 2 years as part of cost-cutting effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has reduced its volume of shipments by aircraft by 90% over two years, putting the service on course to save $1 billion in annual transportation costs, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday. Shifting packages and envelopes from air cargo to ground transportation was part of DeJoy’s larger […]

16 hours ago

People leave the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Mi...

Associated Press

Judge is asked to block Florida law making it a crime to drive people who are in the US illegally

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights groups asked a federal judge Tuesday to stop Florida officials from enforcing a section of a new state immigration law that criminalizes transporting someone who has entered the United States unlawfully. The portion of the law known as Section 10 makes it unsafe for people to get to medical […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Air Force veteran Tony Grady joins Nevada’s crowded Senate GOP field, which includes former ally

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Retired Air Force Lt. Col. and former Lt. Gov. candidate Tony Grady announced his bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, joining an increasingly crowded GOP field hoping to unseat Democrat Jacky Rosen in what will be one of the most closely watched Senate races next year. The announcement came with a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A 6-year-old said ‘I did it’ after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — In the moments after a 6-year-old shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom last January, the boy made statements including “I shot that (expletive) dead,” and “I did it. I got my mom’s gun last night,” according to recently unsealed police search warrants. The new court documents in the city […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal report sheds new light on Alaska helicopter crash that killed 3 scientists, pilot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A helicopter that crashed on Alaska’s remote and vast North Slope in July, killing three state scientists and the pilot, stopped sending flight-status data to a real-time tracking system as it passed over the southeastern shoreline of an Arctic lake, according to a preliminary report on the crash released Tuesday. The […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Electric bus maker Proterra files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Electric bus and truck maker Proterra says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from a federal court in Delaware. The Burlingame, California, company is a big supplier of buses to transit systems across the nation. A statement on Proterra’s website Monday said that it intends to maintain normal operations and […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Abortion rights advocates push for 2024 ballot initiative in Arizona