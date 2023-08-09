Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment

Aug 8, 2023, 5:45 PM

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between th...

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. Disney-owned ESPN has licensed its brand for use in a sports betting app, striking a deal in which it will receive $1.5 billion and other considerations from Penn Entertainment. The deal, announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 could take Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN into uncharted waters.(AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


You know ESPN the sports media giant. Now brace yourself for ESPN Bet, a rebranding of an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment, which is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name.

The deal, announced Tuesday, could take Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN into uncharted waters. Disney is fiercely protective of its family-friendly image, not typically associated with the world of sports gambling.

Penn will operate ESPN Bet, which ESPN has agreed to promote across its online and broadcast platforms in order to generate “maximum fan awareness” of the app. ESPN Bet will also have unspecified “access” to ESPN talent, the companies said.

Penn’s rights to the ESPN brand will initially run for a decade and can be extended for another decade by mutual agreement. In addition to the $1.5 billion licensing deal, which will be paid out over a decade, Penn will also grant ESPN rights worth about $500 million to purchase shares in Penn.

“Penn Entertainment is the perfect partner to build an unmatched user experience for sports betting with ESPN Bet,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

Disney has wrestled with the issue of adult-oriented entertainment in the past. Until about 15 years ago, its Walt Disney World park in Orlando, Florida, featured a gated late-night area known as Pleasure Island — actually a reference to the 1940 film “Pinocchio,” whose characters visited a den of iniquity by that name. Pleasure Island featured bars, music venues and nightclubs in addition to restaurants, shopping and a nightly countdown to “New Year’s Eve” complete with fireworks.

When attendance waned, Disney closed down the Pleasure Island nightclubs in 2008 and redeveloped the site as a restaurant and shopping district now known as The Landing at Disney Springs.

ESPN added that it will use its platforms “to educate sports fans on responsible gaming” — for instance by continuing to cover the sports betting industry with “journalistic integrity,” creating a “responsible gaming” committee within the company and developing marketing guidelines that “safeguard” fans.

Penn also announced that it sold Barstool Sports, an irreverent sports media site, back to its founder Dave Portnoy. Penn took a 36% stake of Barstool Sports in February 2020 for about $163 million and subsequently acquired the remainder of the company for about $388 million in February 2023. Neither Penn nor Portnoy disclosed terms of the divestment deal.

In a video posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Portnoy radiated excitement over the site’s regained independence. The regulated gambling industry, he said, “was probably not the best place for Barstool Sports and the kind of content we make.” Portnoy added that he will “never” sell the company. As part of the divestment deal, Penn would be owed 50% of the gross proceeds from any future sale or “monetization” of Barstool.

National News

FILE — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about end of session legislative bills and ...

Associated Press

New York governor recalibrates on crime, with control of the House at stake

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is toughening her public safety platform to help Democrats retake control of the House, a strategic reset after Republicans won a series of upsets in the state’s congressional races by seizing on concerns over crime. The recalibration follows a disastrous midterm election cycle for Democrats in […]

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden greets Gov. Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and S...

Associated Press

Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bringing back factory jobs is one of the most popular of White House promises — regardless of who happens to be the president. Donald Trump said he’d do it with tariffs. Barack Obama said companies would start “insourcing.” George W. Bush said tax cuts would do the trick. But factory jobs […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

It’s very windy and dry in Hawaii. Strong gusts complicate wildfires and prompt evacuations

HONOLULU (AP) — Several Hawaii communities were forced to evacuate from wildfires that destroyed at least two homes as of Tuesday as a dry season mixed with strong wind gusts made for dangerous fire conditions. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe […]

21 hours ago

FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a si...

Associated Press

College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. The 2021 No Public Funds for Abortion Act prohibits state contracts or transactions with abortion providers and also bans public employees […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who made threats at a rural Kansas home shot and killed by deputy, authorities say

RANSOM, Kan. (AP) — An armed man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday when police coaxed him out of a central Kansas house where he had been making threats and he then fired a weapon, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is reviewing the fatal police shooting of Jesse […]

21 hours ago

U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman for the Southern District of California, center, speaks during a pr...

Associated Press

US Navy sailor’s mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard made the accusation […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment