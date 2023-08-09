Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Warlocks motorcycle club member convicted in death of associate whose body was left in crypt

Aug 9, 2023, 6:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A member of an outlaw motorcycle club accused of killing an associate member and leaving his body in a crypt at a Philadelphia cemetery has been convicted of murder and other charges.

Michael DiMauro, 51, who represented himself at trial, faces a potential term of life without parole when sentenced this month.

DiMauro shot David Rossillo Jr., 33, four times in Mount Moriah Cemetery in December 2017, prosecutors said, then tied a rope around his neck, dragged him across the property with a car, and left him in an underground crypt.

Rossillo was missing for nearly three years before his body was found in April 2020, as authorities searched for another Warlocks motorcycle associate who had disappeared. The body of the other missing man was also found in the crypt, authorities said, and it’s still not clear why either man was killed.

