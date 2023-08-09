Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area

Aug 9, 2023, 5:13 AM | Updated: 6:54 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

 A new analysis by Seattle-based Redfin is confirming what many have already suspected, it’s getting tougher for many Americans to purchase a starter home.

In Seattle, sales of “starter homes” have dropped 36.5% compared to this time last year — the biggest drop of any large metro area in the country.

“There’s still quite a lot of demand for homes in Seattle, but not much inventory,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather told KIRO Newsradio, who claimed there aren’t a lot of traditional starter homes for sale right now. “Very few new listings coming onto the market.”

Fairweather said homeowners are reluctant to sell, especially if they locked in lower mortgage rates before the federal reserve started a series of interest rate hikes to rein in inflation.

But inflation has led to the second big challenge for house hunters, the increased cost of buying a home. Would-be buyers have to factor in those higher interest rates on top of Seattle’s already high home prices.

“Starter homes in Seattle go for over $500,000,” Fairweather said.

In order to afford the median-priced Seattle home (approximately $535,000), the Redfin analysis found an annual income of nearly $142,000 to make the monthly mortgage payment, but census data showed Seattle’s median household income falls short of that mark at just $110,000.

But Fairweather stated it’s worth searching for and buying your first home with a couple of caveats.

“The most important consideration is: Is there a home within your budget that you can see yourself living in for five years?” Fairweather asked. “If you stay in the home for five years, you’re going to end up in a better position than if you had rented because, in the long run, rents go up.”

If an owner sells the purchased home sooner, Fairweather said it’s possible the homeowner doesn’t get all their money back from the investment. San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix are the only U.S. metro areas where starter-home buyers need less income than they did a year ago, according to Redfin.

Bellevue-based real estate broker, Nelya Calev says a number of factors stand in the way of first-time home buyers. Calev thinks interest rates are rising and sellers aren’t adjusting for the increased cost of inflation.

“I think in the Seattle area we have a little bit more cash circulating so it’s not affecting as many people,” said Calev. “They can afford to put more down to offset their payments.”

Calev’s colleague, broker Peter Maragh does not see a near future with interest rates returning to pandemic lows of three percent.

“Honestly, I think we’re going to be fluctuating from maybe low 4 ½ to 8,” said Maragh.

Local News

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's upcoun...

Associated Press

Hawaii wildfires burn homes, prompt evacuations while strong winds hamper fire crews

Several Hawaii communities were forced to evacuate from wildfires that destroyed at least two homes as of Tuesday as a dry season mixed with strong wind gusts made for dangerous fire conditions.

10 hours ago

Cinerama...

L.B. Gilbert

Funds, partnership with Cinerama passes Seattle City Council

Legislation for the City of Seattle to partner with the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and support the purchase and operation of the historic Cinerama theater passed a key committee vote Wednesday.

10 hours ago

WA Primary Election Results...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Council President endorses Lewis’ opponent in election

Seattle City Council president wants one of her current colleagues out of office, endorsing his opponent in the upcoming November general election.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Neighbors rally to stop company from cutting down Douglas Fir in Seattle

A new showdown is looming Tuesday night around the potential removal of a large tree in Seattle. A huge Douglas Fir on Northeast 90th in Maple Leaf could be cut down as soon as Thursday.

10 hours ago

FILE - Washington cheerleaders and Harry, the Husky mascot, set off smoke effects as they lead the ...

Associated Press

Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage and rivals for stability in the Big Ten

A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership said stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference.

10 hours ago

Image: A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub on April 21, 2021, in New York....

Steve Coogan

Seattle City Council passes bill to limit deactivation of app-based workers

The Seattle City Council passed legislation Tuesday that protects app-based workers who take on-demand jobs like delivering food from being deactivated from their platforms.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area