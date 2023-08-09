Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says

Aug 9, 2023, 8:14 AM

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12, 202...

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, fell in her home and went to a hospital, her office said on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old California Democrat, who has faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform the duties of a senator, “briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” her office said in a statement.

All of her scans were clear, and she returned home, said her spokesman Adam Russell, who provided no further details.

The San Francisco hospital visit comes after Feinstein missed months of work in Washington earlier this year when she was hospitalized for the shingles virus and its side effects. Since her return to work in May, she has traveled the Capitol halls in a wheelchair and has often appeared confused and disoriented.

Feinstein has defended her ability to perform her job, though her office said in May that she was still experiencing vision and balance impairments from the shingles virus.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024. Several Democrats have already entered the race to replace her.

National News

Volunteer Daniel Hyduke of Miami Beach, Fla., clips a fragment of coral to be transplanted from the...

Associated Press

High ocean temperatures are harming the Florida coral reef. Rescue crews are racing to help

LAYTON, Fla. (AP) — Steps away from the warming waters of Florida Bay, marine biologist Emily Becker removed covers from the dozens of water-filled tanks under her watchful eye. Nestled in seawater carefully maintained at about 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius) lay hundreds of pieces of coral — some a sickly white from the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81

DETROIT (AP) — Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugarman,” has died. He was 81. Rodriguez’ death Tuesday in Detroit was announced on the Sugarman.org website and confirmed Wednesday by his granddaughter, Amanda Kennedy. A 2013 Associated Press story referred to Rodriguez as “the greatest protest […]

8 hours ago

FILE - In this June 4, 2009 file photo, former New York City police Commissioner Bernie Kerik stand...

Associated Press

Bernie Kerik, who advised Giuliani after Trump’s 2020 election loss, meets with Jack Smith’s team

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik has met with investigators from special counsel Jack Smith’s team, a signal after last week’s indictment of former President Donald Trump that the probe into allegations he worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election is ongoing. Kerik attorney Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney. He says she neglected her duties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, saying she had neglected her duty to prosecute criminals. “It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Tallahassee announcing the suspension […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Warlocks motorcycle club member convicted in death of associate whose body was left in crypt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A member of an outlaw motorcycle club accused of killing an associate member and leaving his body in a crypt at a Philadelphia cemetery has been convicted of murder and other charges. Michael DiMauro, 51, who represented himself at trial, faces a potential term of life without parole when sentenced this month. […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Washington cheerleaders and Harry, the Husky mascot, set off smoke effects as they lead the ...

Associated Press

Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage -and rivals- for stability in the Big Ten

A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership said stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says