LOCAL NEWS

Olympic National Park reopens trails after cougar attack

Aug 9, 2023, 1:03 PM

Olympic National Park cougar...

(Photo by Aryeh Alex, CC Images)

(Photo by Aryeh Alex, CC Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Olympic National Park has re-opened the Switchback and Sunrise Ridge Trails, after a cougar attacked a child July 30.

The child was then taken to a hospital and only received minor injuries.

8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park

“The cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother,” the National Park Service said in a statement. After being assessed by park personnel, the child, who was not identified, went to a hospital for further evaluation.

Cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extremely rare, park officials said. The lethal removal of the cougar is in line with the park’s protocol for wildlife observations, interactions and attacks.

The entirety of the 1,562-square-mile (4,045-square-kilometer) park located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Seattle is considered cougar territory.

Park officials tell The Seattle Times that cougar attacks are rare but that the park is considered cougar territory, and adults should keep kids within sight.

