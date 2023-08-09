Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Train derailment in Aberdeen to close road for ‘several days’

Aug 9, 2023, 2:51 PM

aberdeen train derailment...

The derailment is blocking a portion of the 2100 block of W First Street in Aberdeen and will be "closed for several days" as crews work to clear the incident. (Photo from Aberdeen Police Department)

(Photo from Aberdeen Police Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A section of road in Aberdeen has been closed after a train derailed Tuesday night.

The derailment is blocking a portion of the 2100 block of W 1st Street and will be “closed for several days” as crews work to clear the incident.

More railway news: A crash involving a freight train and a car kills 3 people in Oregon

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, there were no injuries or reports of additional damage during the crash of five railcars and a locomotive.

They also said that at the time of reporting, there does not seem to be any criminal element related to the derailment, but no information has been released about what led up to the incident.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area because some of the railcars are still unstable.

Delays are likely for those traveling along 1st Street, and police advise the public to find alternate routes.

Local News

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's upcoun...

Associated Press

At least 6 killed in wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, official says

A wildfire tore through Maui Wednesday, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in a historic tourist town, killing at least six people and injuring at least two dozen others.

16 hours ago

Olympic National Park cougar...

L.B. Gilbert

Olympic National Park reopens trails after cougar attack

The Olympic National Park has re-opened the Switchback and Sunrise Ridge Trails, after a cougar attacked a child July 30.

16 hours ago

Cane chicken...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘Raising Canes’ chicken headed to Seattle

If you're from Seattle, you likely know 'Raising Canes' from trips to Hawaii or back East. The popular chicken finger chain is soon headed to the Puget Sound area.

16 hours ago

sourdough fire SR 20...

L.B. Gilbert

SR 20 reopens but Sourdough fire remains uncontained

As of Tuesday, the Sourdough fire burning near Diablo Lake in the North Cascades has torched 1711 acres.

16 hours ago

lacey red light hit...

L.B. Gilbert

Driver allegedly ran red light, hit construction worker, rolled car in Lacey

Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested one suspect that allegedly ran a red light and hit a construction flagger in Lacey, Tuesday morning.

16 hours ago

Cinerama...

L.B. Gilbert

Funds, partnership with Cinerama passes Seattle City Council

Legislation for the City of Seattle to partner with the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and support the purchase and operation of the historic Cinerama theater passed a key committee vote Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Train derailment in Aberdeen to close road for ‘several days’