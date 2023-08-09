Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UN says agreement to reopen crossing to Syria’s northwest will safeguard independent UN operations

Aug 9, 2023, 4:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The agreement the United Nations reached with Syria to reopen the main border crossing from Turkey to its rebel-held northwest for six months “safeguards” the independence of U.N. operations and allows it to provide aid to all parties, the U.N. said Wednesday.

The agreement, which was announced Tuesday night, will reopen the Bab al-Hawa crossing, which had been used for 85% of deliveries to the northwest Idlib region, home to about 4.1 million people.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the U.N. is ready to resume operations through Bab al-Hawa as soon as possible but it will take some time to get trucks moving and “I don’t expect anything to happen in the next few days.”

The U.N.-Syria “understanding” on Bab al-Hawa, announced by Haq Tuesday evening, followed his announcement earlier in the day that Syria agreed to keep two other crossings to the northwest, Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai, open for three months until Nov. 13.

Haq said Wednesday that Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the understanding on Bab al-Hawa and Syria’s extension of authorization to use Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai for three months, and its consent to cross conflict lines at Sarmada and Saraqib, both in the Idlib region, to deliver aid for the next six months.

Bab al-Hawa was closed to U.N. humanitarian operations after the Security Council failed to adopt either of two rival resolutions on July 11 to authorize further deliveries through the crossing.

Many people in Idlib have been forced from their homes during Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has killed nearly a half million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. Hundreds of thousands of people in Idlib live in tent settlements and had relied on aid that came through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

Soon after the Security Council’s failure to act, the Syrian government said it would open Bab al-Hawa to the United Nations, but it set unacceptable conditions.

Syria had insisted aid deliveries must be done “in full cooperation and coordination with the government,” that the U.N. would not communicate with “terrorist organizations” and their affiliates, and that the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent would run aid operations.

The U.N. responded that the prohibition on communicating with groups considered “terrorist” by the Syrian government would prevent the U.N. and partner organizations from engaging with all parties during humanitarian operations. It said in a letter that stipulating aid deliveries must be overseen by the Red Cross or Red Crescent was “neither consistent with the independence of the United Nations nor practical,” since those organizations “are not present in northwest Syria.”

Haq said U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths had been engaging with the Syrian government and other parties “to reconcile differences” and ensure the U.N.’s independence and humanitarian engagement with all parties.

Syrian President Bashar Assad opened the two additional crossing points from Turkey at Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai to increase the flow of assistance to victims of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged northwestern Syria and southern Turkey on Feb. 6.

Assad extended their operation for three months in May until Aug. 13, and Haq said Tuesday the government informed Griffiths that it would allow the U.N. to continue using the two crossings until Nov. 13.

National News

FILE - A man pushes a stroller near the AES power plant in Redondo Beach, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022. Th...

Associated Press

Closure of 3 Southern California power plants likely to be postponed, state energy officials decide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Temperatures in many California cities are cooling down this week, but a debate is simmering on how to generate enough electricity to power the state through extreme weather events while transitioning away from a reliance on fossil fuels. The California Energy Commission voted Wednesday to extend the life of three gas […]

16 hours ago

President Joe Biden shakes hands with supporters after speaking about the economy at Arcosa Wind To...

Associated Press

Biden reelection campaign offering joint meeting with Obama as ex-president enters 2024 fray early

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is raising money for his reelection campaign by offering donors the chance to meet himself and Barack Obama, meaning the former president will be entering the 2024 political fray earlier than he did during last year’s midterms or the last presidential election. An email to supporters urged them to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

2 still sought in connection with Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama are still looking to arrest two boaters on misdemeanor assault charges in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said two of the three people facing charges are still being sought. The three are charged in connection with […]

16 hours ago

President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind Tower...

Associated Press

Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’s open to granting assistance for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing, including in New Mexico, where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945. Biden brought up the issue while speaking Wednesday in Belen at a factory that produces […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this photo taken sometime in the early 2000s provided by Kymberly Hobbs, Hobbs poses next...

Associated Press

Virginia prison officials won’t divulge complaints about facility where inmate died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Corrections, under scrutiny over the death of an inmate that raised broader questions about conditions at a southwest Virginia prison, is refusing to release public records documenting inmate complaints about the facility. Allegations that multiple inmates were treated for hypothermia arose as part of a lawsuit over […]

16 hours ago

FILE - People board a truck as they leave Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, 2023. A leading human rights...

Associated Press

Sudan fighting is driving country to collapse and millions face a ‘humanitarian calamity’, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nearly four months of brutal fighting is driving Sudan to collapse with millions of people trapped in a “humanitarian calamity” and the possibility of a new ethnic conflict spilling into the region, U.N. officials said Wednesday. The dire briefings to the U.N. Security Council by Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee and the […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN says agreement to reopen crossing to Syria’s northwest will safeguard independent UN operations