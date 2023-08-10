Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Harvest of horseshoe crabs, needed for blue blood, stopped during spawning season in national refuge

Aug 10, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:36 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The federal government is shutting down the harvest of a species of marine invertebrate in a national wildlife refuge during the spawning season to try to give the animal a chance to reproduce.

Fishermen harvest horseshoe crabs so the animals can be used as bait and so their blood can be used to make medical products. Conservationists have long pushed to limit the harvest of the animals, in part because horseshoe crab eggs are vitally important food for migratory birds.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a ruling on Monday that calls for the end of horseshoe crab harvesting in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in South Carolina from March 15 to July 15.

The service wrote that allowing the harvesting would “materially interfere and detract from the purposes for which the refuge was established and the mission of the National Wildlife Refuge System.” The refuge is is about 66,000 acres (26,700 hectares) including marshes, beaches and islands located about a half hour’s drive from Charleston.

The harvest of horseshoe crabs takes place along the entire East Coast, though most of it occurs in the mid-Atlantic states and New England. Conservation groups said limiting the harvest of the animals in Cape Romain is a step toward improving ecosystems, especially because the refuge is home to numerous species of shorebirds.

One of those species, the red knot, is a focus of conservation groups because it’s listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and needs the crab eggs to refuel during its long migration.

“This decision marks the first time a federal agency has curtailed the crab harvest because of its impact on the red knot,” said Catherine Wannamaker, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The horseshoe crabs themselves are also declining in some of their range. They are valuable because of their blue blood, which can be manufactured to detect pathogens in critical medicines such as vaccines and antibiotics.

The animals harvested for their blood are drained of some of it and returned to the environment, but many inevitably die from the process.

National News

Associated Press

Prisoner uses sheets to escape from 5th floor of NYC hospital and hail taxi; he’s still at large

NEW YORK (AP) — A prisoner receiving medical treatment escaped from a New York City hospital by tying sheets together, rappelling from a fifth-floor window and hailing a taxi, police said. The 44-year-old man escaped from Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital in Manhattan shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and was still at large Thursday, a […]

8 hours ago

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in ...

Associated Press

At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape

 Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

8 hours ago

A sewer pipe is exposed due to eroded land at the wastewater treatment plant following July floodin...

Associated Press

When flooding rains mean untreated sewage and drinking water

LUDLOW, Vermont (AP) — The crack of a summer thunderstorm once comforted people in Ludlow, Vermont. But that was before a storm dropped eight inches of rain on the village of 2,200 in two days last month. And it was before the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Now a coming rainstorm can stir […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to lie in state in the capitol rotunda

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness, will lie in state Thursday in the statehouse’s rotunda. Oliver’s casket will be escorted by a New Jersey State Police honor guard and lie in the recently renovated rotunda until Thursday […]

8 hours ago

A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Ui...

Associated Press

Utah’s multibillion dollar oil train proposal chugs along amid environment and derailment concerns

DUCHESNE, Utah (AP) — On plateaus overlooking the Uinta Basin’s hills of sandstone and sagebrush, pumpjacks bob their heads as they lift viscous black and yellow oil from the earth that will eventually make everything from fuel to polyester fabric. To move fossil fuels from the Uinta Basin’s massive reserve to refineries around the country, […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

5 killed when recreational vehicle blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, in south-central Pennsylvania, state police […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Harvest of horseshoe crabs, needed for blue blood, stopped during spawning season in national refuge