Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Philippine president suspends 22 land reclamation projects in Manila Bay after US airs concerns

Aug 10, 2023, 7:03 AM

Barges are seen beside reclamation sites in the rain in Manila bay, Philippines on Wednesday, Aug. ...

Barges are seen beside reclamation sites in the rain in Manila bay, Philippines on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, The United States expressed concerns over major reclamation projects near its heavily secured embassy, which sits on one edge of Manila Bay, due to the involvement of a blacklisted Chinese company, the U.S. Embassy said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an indefinite suspension of 22 major land reclamation projects in Manila Bay to allow a study of their environmental impact and legal compliance, an official said Thursday.

Marcos’s order came after the United States expressed public concern over environmental damage from the projects and the involvement of a Chinese company which was blacklisted by Washington for its role in building militarized Chinese island bases in the South China Sea that further stoked tensions in the contested waters.

The heavily fortified U.S. Embassy in Manila sits on the edge of the bay, which is popular for its golden sunsets but has long been notorious for pollution.

“All of these projects are suspended at this point,” Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said in a televised news conference. “All are under review.”

A team of scientists including oceanographers, geologists and climate change experts is being formed to review ongoing and planned reclamation projects which were approved by the previous administration, she said.

Environmental groups have staged protests against the projects, mostly conducted by real estate companies seeking to build islands for upscale hotels, casinos, restaurants and entertainment centers in the bay.

With a 190-kilometer (118-mile) coastline, the bay straddles the densely populated capital region of metropolitan Manila and several provincial regions.

Many shantytowns, factories, businesses and residential areas have discharged their waste directly into the bay for decades, prompting the Supreme Court in 2008 to order government agencies to clean up the polluted water to make it fit for swimming.

The U.S. Embassy said last week that it has relayed its concerns to Philippine officials “about the potential negative long-term and irreversible impacts to the environment, the resilience to natural hazards of Manila and nearby areas, and to commerce” from the reclamation.

“We are also concerned that the projects have ties to the China Communications Construction Co., which has been added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List for its role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea,” embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay said in a statement.

Chinese companies on the list are restricted from trading with any U.S. firms without a nearly unobtainable special license. China has protested the U.S. sanctions as illegal.

State-owned China Communications Construction Co. has said that one of its subsidiaries, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., is involved in a project that includes building three artificial islands in the bay near suburban Pasay city.

A 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea on historical grounds. But China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling and continues to defy it.

Washington does not claim any of the South China Sea but has said that freedom of navigation and overflight in the strategic passage — where a big chunk of the world’s trade transits — and the peaceful resolution of the decades-long territorial disputes are in the U.S. national interest.

China has turned at least seven disputed reefs into what are now missile-protected island bases in the past decade, alarming the U.S. along with Beijing’s rival claimant states and intensifying tensions in a region long seen as a potential Asian flashpoint.

The territorial conflicts have become a delicate front in the U.S.-China rivalry. U.S. warships and fighter jets have patrolled the disputed waters to challenge China’s expansive territorial claims, often provoking Chinese warnings for the U.S. to stop meddling in the disputes or face unspecified repercussions.

Politics

Associated Press

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to lie in state in the capitol rotunda

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness, will lie in state Thursday in the statehouse’s rotunda. Oliver’s casket will be escorted by a New Jersey State Police honor guard and lie in the recently renovated rotunda until Thursday […]

7 hours ago

A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Ui...

Associated Press

Utah’s multibillion dollar oil train proposal chugs along amid environment and derailment concerns

DUCHESNE, Utah (AP) — On plateaus overlooking the Uinta Basin’s hills of sandstone and sagebrush, pumpjacks bob their heads as they lift viscous black and yellow oil from the earth that will eventually make everything from fuel to polyester fabric. To move fossil fuels from the Uinta Basin’s massive reserve to refineries around the country, […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

China accuses US of trying to block its development and demands that technology curbs be repealed

BEIJING (AP) — China accused Washington on Thursday of trying to block its development after President Joe Biden stepped up a feud over technology and security by tightening controls on U.S. investments that might help Beijing develop its military. The Foreign Ministry accused the Biden administration of pursuing “technology hegemony” and demanded Washington “immediately revoke […]

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Roland R. Wright International Guard Base, Wednesda...

Associated Press

Biden in Utah to mark anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden will mark the first anniversary of a law that is delivering the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades on Thursday by showcasing the bipartisan PACT Act in the company of Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox. The Democratic president and GOP governor will visit the George E. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Patrick Philbin, former Deputy White House counsel under President Donald Trump, leaves the ...

Associated Press

Indictment shows White House lawyers struggling for control as Trump fought to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A few hours after rioters laid siege to the Capitol, overpowering police in a violent attack on the seat of American democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, the White House’s top lawyer, Pat Cipollone, called his boss with an urgent message. It’s time to end your objections to the 2020 election, Cipollone told […]

1 day ago

FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at Ronald ...

Associated Press

Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and an aide to the former president are due back in federal court in Florida on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents at his resort after leaving the White House. Carlos De Oliveira, the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Philippine president suspends 22 land reclamation projects in Manila Bay after US airs concerns