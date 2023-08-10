Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Where and when to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower

Aug 10, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

perseid...

A meteor steaks across the sky over the Alabama Hills, near the eastern Sierras, during the annual Perseid meteor shower on August 20, 2022 near Lone Pine, California. The celestial event is seen each year from mid-July to late August. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

With clear skies and temperatures warming up again this weekend, night sky conditions will be ideal to view the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Earth’s rotation around the sun carries the planet through the Perseids during the period of about July 17 through August 24.

However, the peak period to see the meteor shower occurs this weekend, on August 12 and 13.

More on Seattle weather: Seattle has ‘air-conditioned weather’ compared to rest of US

According to NASA, given Earth’s trajectory into the meteor stream, Perseid meteors will start to be seen hitting the planet’s atmosphere in the mid-to-late evening hours, peaking toward dawn. The best time of night to see the meteors is from midnight to near sunrise. To top it off, a waning crescent moon will allow for even the dimmest shooting stars to shine.

No special equipment is needed. Just find a wide-open sky and, even better, away from city lights. Your eyes may take as long as 20 minutes to adapt to the dark. In a dark sky, you may see up to 60 meteors per hour. Hang in there for at least an hour since the meteors tend to come in spurts interspersed with lulls.

Bring along a lounge chair with a blanket or a lawn blanket. A warm drink in a thermos may be helpful to tag along as well.

How the Perseid meteors got their name

The Perseid meteors are traced to the constellation Perseus, and hence the name of the meteor shower in honor of the constellation Perseus the Hero. In ancient Greek star lore, Perseus is the son of the god Zeus and the mortal Danaë. The Perseid shower commemorates the time when Zeus visited Danaë, the mother of Perseus, in a shower of gold. Quite the love story!

The stars in Perseus are light years away. There is no threat of the meteors reaching the Earth’s surface. The meteors are quite small and burn up about 60 miles above the planet’s surface, leaving wonderful streaks of light across the night sky.

More from Ted Buehner: A look at those behind the curtain supporting Seafair

So with the clear skies and little moonlight, there cannot be any more perfect conditions to view the Northern Hemisphere’s most popular meteor event – the Perseid meteor shower – than right now if you can’t view it this weekend, no worries. The meteor shower continues as it tapers off for the rest of this month.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Fate of Apple Cup still up in air as WSU deals with fallout from UW’s Pac-12 exit

The tension is still evident at the Washington State University Athletic Department after the University of Washington announced last week that it would be going to the Big 10.

10 hours ago

sodo shooting stolen car...

L.B. Gilbert

Police search for stolen car connected to SODO shooting

Police are on the lookout for the car of a man shot in the Seattle neighborhood of SODO Tuesday morning.

10 hours ago

Smith Tower sale...

Bill Kaczaraba

Iconic Smith Tower in Seattle is reportedly for sale

The oldest skyscraper in Seattle, the iconic Smith Tower, is apparently for sale.

10 hours ago

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in ...

Associated Press

Maui surveys the burned wreckage caused by the deadliest US wildfire in years

 Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Plans for Spanaway tiny home village move forward despite political controversy

 Plans for a Spanaway tiny home village will still move forward even as the political controversy around it continued on Wednesday with the County Executive throwing in his voice.

10 hours ago

Tacoma police...

Associated Press

Officers in Tacoma fatally shoot man who fired on them, police say

Officers in Tacoma, Washington, shot and killed a 41-year-old man after he fired at them, police said Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Where and when to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower