NATIONAL NEWS

Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine, $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says

Aug 10, 2023, 8:52 AM

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, ...

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The last such request from the White House, made in November, was met and then some — Congress approved more than what Biden had requested. But there’s a different dynamic this time. A political divide on the issue has grown, with the GOP-led House facing enormous pressure to demonstrate support for the party’s leader Donald Trump, who has been very skeptical of the war. And American support for the effort has been slowly softening.

The White House also is expected to ask for $12 billion to replenish federal disaster funds, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about a request that had not yet been made public and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The emerging package also is likely to be bolstered with funds for other domestic needs, which could provide a way to draw in broader political support from Republicans.

___

Long reported from Chicago.

