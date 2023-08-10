Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks

Aug 10, 2023, 9:49 AM

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Threshold Glass Jar Candles. According to a Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus and pumpkin spice, among others. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — It’s time to check your candle supply again. According to a Thursday notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards.

The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus, blue agave & cactcus and pumpkin spice, among others.

According to Thursday’s notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of these candles can break during use, risking burns and lacerations. Target has received 19 reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use for this recall, the CPSC said, resulting in one minor injury.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

The products under recall can be identified by size, scent and item numbers listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page.

The now-recalled 2.2 million candles were sold at Target stores nationwide and the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from February 2020 through July 2023. Prices ranged from $3 to $12, the CPSC said.

This isn’t the first time Threshold candles have been under recall. Back in May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles over similar safety concerns. At the time of that recall, Target received 137 reports of the candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use and six injuries, including lacerations and severe burns.

It’s unclear if the May recall is connected to this week’s announcement, but Thursday’s notice listed some different product scents and distribution dates. The Associated Press reached out to Target for comment on Thursday.

Beyond Target, candles sold at other retailers have also been recalled this year — including Mainstays-branded products sold at Walmart. In February, Star Soap Star Candle Prayer recalled 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles because the wicks burned too close to the edge, causing some jars to break.

Lifestyle

Dr. Stephanie Laggini Fiore, Associate Vice Provost and Sr. Director of the Center for the Advancem...

Associated Press

Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments

When philosophy professor Darren Hick came across another case of cheating in his classroom at Furman University last semester, he posted an update to his followers on social media: “Aaaaand, I’ve caught my second ChatGPT plagiarist.” Friends and colleagues responded, some with wide-eyed emojis. Others expressed surprise. “Only 2?! I’ve caught dozens,” said Timothy Main, […]

1 day ago

Breakdancer Victor Montalvo, 27, of Kissimmee, Fla., performs in New York City on June 22, 2021. In...

Associated Press

Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way

NEW YORK (AP) — Hip-hop was born in the break — that moment when a song’s vocals dropped, instruments quieted down and the beat took the stage. At the hands of the DJs, that break moment became more: a composition in itself. The MCs got in on it, speaking their own clever rhymes. So did […]

1 day ago

FILE - Killer Mike of Run The Jewels performs at the Reading Music Festival in England, Aug. 28, 20...

Associated Press

Hip-hop and justice: Culture carries the spirit of protest, 50 years and counting

NEW YORK (AP) — In the early days of hip-hop, plugging turntables into a light post and converting an outdoor basketball court into a discotheque may have seemed like a simple invitation to party. A closer look scene revealed the truth: Hip-hop was a response to social and economic injustice in disregarded neighborhoods, a showcase […]

1 day ago

Breakdancer Victor Montalvo, 27, of Kissimmee, Fla., performs in New York City on June 22, 2021. In...

Associated Press

Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way

NEW YORK (AP) — It was born in the break, all those decades ago — that moment when a song’s vocals dropped, instruments quieted down and the beat took the stage. It was then that hip-hop came into the world, taking the moment and reinventing it. Something new, coming out of something familiar. At the […]

1 day ago

FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Tex...

Associated Press

‘Native American’ or ‘Indigenous’? Journalism group rethinks name

ATLANTA (AP) — The Native American Journalists Association is aiming to become more inclusive as its members vote on whether to rebrand as the Indigenous Journalists Association — a move inspired, in part, by evolving trends in cultural identity. The group, with more than 950 members mostly in the United States, is expected to approve […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Fort Lauderdale airport temporarily evacuated over security investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area on Sunday at a terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of a security-related law enforcement investigation, officials said. The roadway leading to the upper-level section Terminal 1 was also temporarily closed because of the investigation, airport officials said on social media. […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks