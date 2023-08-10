Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container

Aug 10, 2023, 1:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit said she got a scare when she discovered a life frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store.

Amber Worrick of Southfield said she bought the sealed Earthbound Farm spinach package earlier this week from a Meijer store, WJBK-TV reported. When she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and screamed, Worrick said.

“It was alive and moving,” Worrick said. “Just thank God I didn’t eat the frog.”

Worrick said she immediately returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave her a refund, she said.

The TV station’s video showed the frog in a sealed container.

Jennifer Holton, a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development, told the Detroit Free Press that no one has filed any complaints about the incident. Holton said the store workers shouldn’t have released the frog because now her department has no way of knowing what type of frog it was and whether it’s native to Michigan. The department has referred the incident to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, she said.

Meijer officials told WJBK-TV that the frog was relocated to a new home outdoors.

Officials with Taylor Farms, which owns Earthbound Farm, apologized in a statement and promised to continue to provide “the freshest, finest quality veggies for consumers.”

National News

Associated Press

4th person charged in riverside brawl in Alabama that drew national attention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama said Thursday that a fourth person has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said the 21-year-old woman turned herself in to be arrested. She is the fourth person charged […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge hears from experts to decide whether to block Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta heard conflicting testimony Thursday about the safety and benefit of hormone therapy to treat adolescents struggling with their gender identity. Judge Sarah Geraghty held a hearing to gather evidence before deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Fund sued over grant program for Black women enlists prominent civil rights attorneys to fight back

Attorneys for an Atlanta-based venture capital firm being sued over a grant program for Black women vowed Thursday to fight back against the lawsuit, calling it misguided and frivolous. At a New York news conference, the attorneys also announced that prominent civil rights lawyers, including Ben Crump, would join the defense for the Fearless Fund, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Fighting has left half of Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp `a hot area,’ UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Days of fighting in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon displaced several hundred families, destroyed up to 400 houses and left half the camp still off-limits and considered “a hot area,” a senior U.N. official said Thursday. Dorothee Klaus, Director of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, said […]

15 hours ago

Wildfire wreckage is left behind following a stubborn blaze on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina,...

Associated Press

‘Ash and debris’: Journalist covering Maui fires surveys destruction of once-vibrant Hawaii town

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — I’ve seen my share of a wildfire’s destruction on a community, but in more than eight years of covering these disasters as a video and photojournalist, the scene over Hawaii was one of the worst. Based in Las Vegas, I’m used to being dispatched to wildfires in other places. I flew […]

15 hours ago

FILE — O'Shae Sibley's father Jake Kelly, left, mother Onetha Sibley, center, and stepmother Jacq...

Associated Press

17-year-old suspect in the New York stabbing of a dancer is indicted on a hate-crime murder charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A 17-year-old was indicted on a hate-crime murder charge in a stabbing that followed taunts and confrontation over a group of men dancing shirtless to Beyoncé as they gassed up their car, prosecutors said Thursday. Prosecutors concluded O’Shae Sibley’s death was motivated by anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ bias, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container