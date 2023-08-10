Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Connecticut school district lost more than $6 million in cyber attack, so far gotten about half back

Aug 10, 2023, 4:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW HAVEN (AP) — The city of New Haven lost more than $6 million in multiple cyberattacks on its public school district earlier this summer and has so far managed to recoup about half of the money, officials announced Thursday.

The thefts, which occurred in June and involved hackers impersonating the city’s chief operating officer and private vendors in emails, came to light after a Connecticut school bus company raised questions about why it hadn’t yet been paid.

“The individual or the individuals that did this are criminal. They are unbelievably unethical to not only steal money from the public, but steal money from New Haven public school children,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, a Democrat, during a news conference.

Elicker said the FBI asked New Haven officials not to initially speak publicly about the hacking in order to protect its investigation. So far, $3.6 million has been recouped and the FBI has frozen additional funds, he said. Elicker could not provide a specific amount because the probe is continuing. No arrests have been made.

Elicker said the cyber thieves gained access to the COO’s public school email address in May, monitored online conversations with vendors and eventually inserted themselves into the conversations by impersonating the COO and the vendors. The thieves then made requests for electronic transfers to fraudulent accounts. A total of six payments were made, including four meant for the school bus company totaling more than $5.9 million.

The other two payments were meant for a law firm. Elicker said a seventh payment meant for a cleaning company was stopped by the city’s budget office. The FBI refers to the type of ruse used in the cyber attack as a “business email compromise.”

Elicker said the city has since stopped all electronic payments except for payroll and is working with several companies to strengthen its systems. One employee in the city’s law office has been placed on paid leave pending the results of the investigation.

“We do not believe any city employee was involved in the hacking itself,” he said. “However, we want to ensure that all employees followed proper financial and cyber security procedures.”

National News

Associated Press

6 Western nations demand Russia return two regions it took from neighboring Georgia 15 years ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Six Western nations marked the 15th anniversary of Russia’s takeover of 20% of Georgia’s territory by demanding on Thursday that Moscow return the South Ossetia and Abkhazia regions. A joint statement by the six members of the U.N. Security Council — the United States, United Kingdom, France, Albania, Japan and Malta […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah man killed after threats against Biden believed government was corrupt and overreaching

PROVO, Utah (AP) — An armed Utah man killed by FBI agents after making violent threats against President Joe Biden was described by his family Thursday as a gun enthusiast and devoted churchgoer who became distraught over what he saw as “a corrupt and overreaching government.” The family insisted in a statement that Air Force […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third...

Associated Press

Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent

BALTIMORE (AP) — Just over a week after Henrietta Lacks’ descendants settled a lawsuit against a biotech company they accused of unjustly profiting off her cells for generations, the family’s attorneys have filed another claim against a different corporation. The new lawsuit, which targets California-based biopharmaceutical company Ultragenyx, was filed Thursday in Baltimore federal court, […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background, June 20,...

Associated Press

Federal judge will hear arguments on potential takeover of New York City’s troubled jail system

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge agreed Thursday to begin a process that could wrest control of New York City’s troubled jail system from Mayor Eric Adams and place a court-appointed outside authority in charge of Rikers Island. The decision follows a series of reports from a court-appointed federal monitor that outlined a “ […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

4th person charged in riverside brawl in Alabama that drew national attention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama said Thursday that a fourth person has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said the 21-year-old woman turned herself in to be arrested. She is the fourth person charged […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge hears from experts to decide whether to block Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta heard conflicting testimony Thursday about the safety and benefit of hormone therapy to treat adolescents struggling with their gender identity. Judge Sarah Geraghty held a hearing to gather evidence before deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Connecticut school district lost more than $6 million in cyber attack, so far gotten about half back