Stalled vehicle blocks I-405 ramp to SR 520 in Bellevue

The I-405 southbound off-ramp to SR 520 westbound in Bellevue is blocked due to a stalled vehicle and spilled fuel, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday afternoon.

This is expected to be a lengthy closure. The vehicle incident has led to significant backups on SB I-405 southbound and I-90 westbound across Lake Washington entering rush hour, WSDOT noted on X.

Fans traveling to Lumen Field in Seattle for the team’s first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season Thursday night should plan ahead and expect delays, WSDOT advised. The ramp is expected to remain closed past kickoff.