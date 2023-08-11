Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels

Aug 11, 2023, 5:38 AM

File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov. 22, 2...

File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov. 22, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Friday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for July, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases in the United States picked up slightly in July yet still suggested that inflationary pressures have eased this year since reaching alarming heights in 2022.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers— rose 0.8% last month from July 2022. The latest figure followed a 0.2% year-over-year increase in June, which had been the smallest annual rise since August 2020.

On a month-to-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3% from June to July, up from no change from May to June.

The producer price figures the Labor Department issued Friday reflect prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. The figures can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise in the coming months. Since peaking at 11.7% in March 2022, wholesale inflation has steadily tumbled in the face of the Federal Reserve’s 11 interest rate hikes.

On Thursday, the government reported that consumer prices rose 3.3% in July from 12 months earlier, an uptick from June’s 3% year-over-year increase. But in an encouraging sign, so-called core consumer inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose just 0.2% from June, matching the smallest month-to-month increase in nearly two years.

National News

Carlos Jose, 21, has his eyes scanned by an orb, at a Worldcoin registration point in Barcelona, Sp...

Associated Press

Worldcoin scans eyeballs and offers crypto. What to know about the project from OpenAI’s CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Weeks after its international launch, Worldcoin is drawing the attention of privacy regulators around the world, with the Kenya’s government going so far as to shut down the service indefinitely. The international ID startup, backed by big names in Silicon Valley, is now having to defend itself in investigations over whether […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii’s famous emergency warning system didn’t alert them as fires raced toward their homes. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens were triggered before a devastating wildfire killed at least 55 people and wiped […]

1 day ago

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hugs gun control advocate Maria Pike after he signed comprehensive legi...

Associated Press

Illinois Supreme Court plans to rule on semiautomatic weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court plans to issue an opinion Friday on a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban of the type of semiautomatic weapons used in hundreds of mass killings nationally. The lawsuit, filed by Republican Rep. Dan Caulkins, of Decatur, and like-minded gun-owners, alleges the law violates the Second Amendment right […]

1 day ago

Myrna Ah Hee reacts as she waits in front of an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium, Th...

Associated Press

‘Nothing left’: Future unclear for Hawaii residents who lost it all in fire

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Retired mailman and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard lived in the historic former capital of Hawaii for 44 years until this week, when a rapidly moving wildfire burned down his apartment, melted his Jeep and forced him to spend four terrifying hours hiding from the flames behind a seawall. “I’ve got nothing […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Fast-moving Hawaii fires will take a heavy toll on the state’s environment

The fast-moving wildfires that raked Maui this week took a heavy toll on humans and property, killing dozens of people and devastating the historic town of Lahaina. But their effects on the landscape and environment in Hawaii are also expected to be significant. Experts say the fires are likely to transform the landscape in unwanted […]

1 day ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising even...

Associated Press

DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis largely dismissed his own decision to replace his campaign leadership team as he returned to Iowa on Thursday in the midst of a weeks-long reset. The Republican presidential hopeful also made no mention of the two rounds of campaign layoffs he made recently in response to unexpected fundraising troubles. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels