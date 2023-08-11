Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast

Aug 11, 2023, 8:01 AM

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina on...

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Maxar Technologies via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Before-and-after satellite images show in unmistakable and stark contrast the devastation that wildfires brought to the historic Maui community of Lahaina.

Images taken before this week’s fire show streets filled in and bordered by green vegetation. The images taken after the fire show a gray, barren landscape, sometimes with lingering smoke clouds billowing from rubble.

One set of before-and-after images shows the lush area home to a huge banyan tree at the heart of the oceanside community reduced to a landscape of gray and black, the tree’s limbs scorched.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.

“The closest thing I think I can compare it to is perhaps a war zone, or maybe a bomb went off,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. “It was cars in the street, doors open, melted to the ground. Most structures no longer exist. And from blocks and blocks of this.”

Bissen, who grew up in Maui, said he was familiar with what Lahaina looked like since his mother worked at a restaurant there, the Pioneer Inn, for 17 years.

“It doesn’t resemble anything that it looked like when I was growing up,” he said.

The wildfires on Maui killed at least 55 people.

National News

FILE - Chris and Nancy Brown embrace while searching through the remains of their home, leveled by ...

Associated Press

They lost everything in the Paradise fire. Now they’re reliving their grief as fires rage in Hawaii

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Melissa Crick was heartbroken this week while watching videos on her phone of people fleeing from a fast-moving wildfire in Hawaii. “Sending love and support from Paradise, California,” Crick commented on one woman’s social media post. To Crick’s surprise, the woman wrote back. She knew Paradise — the small Northern California […]

11 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Raul Meza Jr. Meza Jr who...

Associated Press

Child murderer run out of towns in 1990s faces new charges in 2 Texas killings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who was convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl in the 1980s and then run out of several towns following his early release from prison has been indicted on two new murder charges, including one that could carry the death penalty, prosecutors announced Friday. Raul Meza Jr., 62, was […]

11 hours ago

Sunrise on the first day of school at the Jefferson County Public Schools Detrick Bus Compound at 3...

Associated Press

Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A total overhaul of bus routes for Louisville’s school district turned into a logistical meltdown on the first day of classes because the new plan created too steep a learning curve for the system, district officials said Friday, forcing administrators to cancel two days of classes and leaving parents and state […]

11 hours ago

bezos...

Associated Press

Jeff Bezos buys home in Miami’s ‘billionaire bunker’

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as “Billionaire Bunker,” where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Bezos, 59, is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys in W...

Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election. Garland said he was naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has admitted to acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties. Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 68, plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported a minor intending to engage in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina announced this […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast