Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents

Aug 11, 2023, 9:39 AM

Sunrise on the first day of school at the Jefferson County Public Schools Detrick Bus Compound at 3...

Sunrise on the first day of school at the Jefferson County Public Schools Detrick Bus Compound at 3686 Parthenia Ave., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky's largest school system cancelled the second and third day of classes after a disastrous overhaul of the transportation system that left some children on buses until just before 10 p.m. on opening day. (Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A total overhaul of bus routes for Louisville’s school district turned into a logistical meltdown on the first day of classes because the new plan created too steep a learning curve for the system, district officials said Friday, forcing administrators to cancel two days of classes and leaving parents and state legislators fuming.

It took just one disastrous day for Jefferson County Public Schools leaders to completely reexamine the transportation plan for Kentucky’s largest district, which serves 96,000 students. Some kids arrived home hours late on Wednesday, and classes were canceled Thursday and Friday.

“We are reviewing what happened Wednesday to determine where the issues were created, why they happened and how to prevent them from happening again,” district spokesperson Mark Hebert said Friday.

The district deployed a new bus routing system designed by AlphaRoute, a Boston-based consulting company that uses computer algorithms to map out courses and stops. The district has 65,000 bus riders, according to its website.

“There was a big learning curve,” Herbert said of the new transportation plan.

The overhauled plan was meant to solve a basic mathematical problem for the district: Last school year, it didn’t have enough drivers to cover all the routes. As a result, thousands of kids missed instructional time as some drivers made double and triple runs.

With classes now canceled, the district is reviewing all bus routes and bus stops for efficiency and taking steps to improve communications, Hebert said, while bus drivers continue to practice routes.

Frustrated parents said they wanted to see quick results.

Beau Kilpatrick has five kids attending schools in the district but said the only major transportation problems were with his elementary-school aged children, two girls in the first and third grades. The morning bus was supposed to arrive at 8:38 a.m. but never came, he said. After half an hour of waiting, he drove them to the school a few miles away. In the afternoon, the bus was almost two hours late for pickup.

Kilpatrick said the children had to sit in a school hallway while waiting for the bus to arrive because the cafeteria was already full. Then the children weren’t dropped off until three hours later, at 9:15 p.m.

“They were hungry,” he said. “They were thirsty. They couldn’t use the bathroom. They were scared because they just wanted to get home,” he said.

The younger child was covered in urine and Kilpatrick had to assure her that she wasn’t in trouble. Their father called it a “complete failure” by the district.

Superintendent Marty Pollio has called it a “transportation disaster” and apologized to students, families, bus drivers, and school officials who had to stay with students for hours as they waited for busses Wednesday. He said the decision to close schools on Thursday and Friday was the most difficult of his career but said it was necessary.

Pollio was set to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

A group of state lawmakers representing Jefferson County districts called it “the last straw,” saying the debacle “must be the catalyst for change” in the school system.

The lawmakers signaled that they will push for legislation ensuring that students have the right to attend their neighborhood schools. They called for a commission to evaluate splitting up the school system, contending that the district currently is “too big to properly manage.” And they called for changes to the local school board.

___

Loller reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

National News

Associated Press

Home Depot employee fatally shot in Florida store, suspect is in custody

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing an employee, authorities said. Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the female employee fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. The suspect was taken […]

13 hours ago

This photo provided by the Denver Fire Department emergency crews are on scene of an explosion in D...

Associated Press

Denver house explodes and partially collapses, hospitalizing 1

DENVER (AP) — An explosion caused a multifamily house in Denver to partially collapse, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. Natural gas was the suspected cause of the blast, the Denver Fire Department said Friday. Officials continued to investigate. The Thursday evening explosion didn’t trigger a fire but turned the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas questions rights of a fetus after a prison guard who had a stillborn baby sues

DALLAS (AP) — The state of Texas is questioning the legal rights of an “unborn child” in arguing against a lawsuit brought by a prison guard who says she had a stillborn baby because prison officials refused to let her leave work for more than two hours after she began feeling intense pains similar to […]

13 hours ago

A woman walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency...

Associated Press

As flames swallowed Maui, survivors made harrowing escapes

An immigrant cook building a new life. A widow preparing to say goodbye. And a couple taking their vows. All were caught in the crossfire, forced to flee as flames swallowed parts of Maui, that drop in the Pacific where roads wind past waterfalls, turtles glide through gem-blue waters and a volcano towers overhead. These […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Coroner’s office releases names of third person killed in I-81 bus crash in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near the commonwealth’s capital city. The Dauphin County coroner’s office said Friday that Kadiatou Barry, 21, of Cincinnati, died in the crash that occurred shortly before midnight Sunday north of Harrisburg on Interstate […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Avian botulism detected at California’s resurgent Tulare Lake, raising concern for migrating birds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife authorities have detected avian botulism at California’s resurgent Tulare Lake, raising concerns about potential die-offs during fall bird migrations. Testing confirmed the disease in a mallard duck and a wading bird called a white-faced ibis collected at the lake in the southern Central Valley, the California Department of Fish and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents