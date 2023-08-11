Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Top lawyer at Fox Corp. to step down after overseeing $787M settlement in Dominion defamation case

Aug 11, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. said Friday that its chief legal officer who oversaw a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations is leaving the company.

Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer, will step down effective Dec. 31, the New York-based company said in a statement. He will remain a “special advisor” to Fox Corp., it added.

Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp., agreed to settle the case brought by the voting machine producer in mid-April following weeks of pretrial disclosures that revealed the network had aired false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, even though many within the company knew they were not true.

The company did not say why Dinh was leaving Fox Corp. Brian Nick, a spokesman for Fox, said the company had no comment beyond the statement.

Records released as part of the lawsuit showed Fox aired the claims in part to win back viewers who were fleeing the network after it correctly called hotly contested Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night. One Fox Corp. vice president called the claims “MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS.”

During a deposition, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that he believed the 2020 election was fair and had not been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

National News

Associated Press

A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man was arrested Friday for claiming to be a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog who died of complications from the procedure, authorities said. The man was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante National ...

Associated Press

Court dismisses challenge to Biden’s restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump

A judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit from the state of Utah challenging President Joe Biden’s restoration of two sprawling national monuments in the state that were downsized by President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said Biden acted within his authority when he issued proclamations restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan police detained a Black child who was in the ‘wrong place, wrong time,’ department says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A white police officer handcuffed a Black child outside his Michigan home in an “unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time,’” the Lansing Police Department said Friday. The department posted the explanation on Facebook after cellphone video circulated on social media showing the officer leading the boy — whose hands are […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

3 former GOP operatives to pay $50K for roles in a fake charity tied to E. Palestine derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three men who have worked as Republican political operatives agreed to pay more than $50,000 in restitution and penalties in Ohio for their roles in operating a phony charity that collected cash purportedly to help victims of the East Palestine train derailment. The settlement, announced Thursday by Republican Ohio Attorney General […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia judge needs more time in lawsuit over blocking the state’s ban on gender-affirming care

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18 said Friday there were “significant interests” on both sides and she would need more time to rule. At the end of nearly two full days of hearings in Atlanta, Judge Sarah Geraghty […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors decline to charge officer who shot and wounded autistic Utah teenager

Prosecutors in Utah on Friday declined to file charges against a Salt Lake City police officer who shot and badly wounded an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism after responding to his mother’s 911 call for help when the boy had a breakdown. The September 2020 shooting drew widespread scrutiny and was one of several around […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Top lawyer at Fox Corp. to step down after overseeing $787M settlement in Dominion defamation case