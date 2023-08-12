Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘We need to stand together’: Friends and family gather to honor man killed in SODO

Aug 12, 2023, 1:15 PM

Image: Friends and family of Amere Geda gathered to remember and honor the husband and father of tw...

Friends and family of Amere Geda gathered to remember and honor the husband and father of two. (Image: Screenshot courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image: Screenshot courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGET CHAVEZ, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATTLE — Friends and family of Amere Geda gathered Friday evening in SODO to remember and honor the husband and father of two.

He was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while driving for Uber. Seattle Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Neiana Allen-Bailey. She is being held at the King County Jail on a $2 million bail.

Geda’s wife, Besha Peto, spoke passionately at the vigil in their native language and thanked the community for their support. She also asked those in attendance to keep her husband in their prayers.

“Please look out for his babies, take an extra moment to just think about them and hold them and give them a hug,” Felicia Cross, a speaker from the Seattle Community Police Commission, said to the crowd.

Friends, family, and other rideshare drivers gathered to honor Geda.

“I stand with you, we need to stand together, we need to speak up, we need to change things or things will not change,” Martin Shur, who is also a rideshare driver and friend of Amere, said.

Loved ones said Geda was a devoted husband and a loving father.

“He was a mentor, he was an amazing person, an angel on earth and now we all have him as an angel,” Mimi, his friend, said.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral costs and to help support his family.

Local News

Image: Sound Transit implementing ways to make light rail safer....

Steve Coogan

Star power: Seattle light rail sees multiple record ridership days in July

Bolstered by the MLB All-Star Game and Taylor Swift's two Seattle concerts, over 1 million riders took to the Sound Transit Link light rail, Metro buses, and the water taxi over three days in July.

16 hours ago

coffee stand...

Steve Coogan

Sheriff’s office: 4 injured in apparent gang-related shooting in Bothell

Snohomish County Sheriff's detectives say they are investigating an apparent gang-related shooting early Saturday in unincorporated Bothell that left four people injured.

16 hours ago

Image: A woman walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii, on the isl...

Associated Press

Maui wildfire survivors start returning to ruins as the death toll is likely to rise

The death toll in Maui rose to 67 on Friday as officials confirmed another 12 fatalities from a massive blaze that turned large swaths of a centuries-old town into a hellscape of ashen rubble.

16 hours ago

bezos maui donation...

Frank Sumrall

Bezos, Sanchez to donate $100 million to Maui for restoration efforts

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are donating $100 million to help restore the Hawaiian island of Maui.

2 days ago

green lake toxic algae...

Frank Sumrall

Swimming beach at Green Lake closed after discovery of toxic algae

The swimming beach at Seattle's popular Green Lake has been shut down until further notice after toxic algae was discovered in the water.

2 days ago

The Hawaii General Store in Seattle...

Heather Bosch

Seattle grieves for and gives to Maui at the Hawaii General Store

Western Washington has a large Hawaiian community that is heartbroken about the deadly wildfires on Maui and the Big Island. But it also is taking action.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘We need to stand together’: Friends and family gather to honor man killed in SODO