Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show

Aug 13, 2023, 11:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed during a Michigan air show Sunday, officials said.

The MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 p.m., the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of Detroit.

No injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville.

The pilot and “backseater” crew member did not appear to have significant injuries but were transported to an area hospital, the authority said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the agency will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board.

National News

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urg...

Associated Press

Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — When flames swept through western Maui, engulfing the town of Lahaina, residents saw toxic fumes spewing into the air as burning homes, pipes and cars combusted, transforming rubber, metal and plastic into poisonous, particulate matter-filled smoke. Retired mailman and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard heard a boom as a propane tank at […]

23 hours ago

FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County Sheriff's ...

Associated Press

Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six former Mississippi law officers are expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault after recently admitting their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say the officers, who are all white, nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of […]

23 hours ago

FILE - A flag supporting LGBTQ+ rights decorates a desk on the Democratic side of the Kansas House ...

Associated Press

More states expect schools to keep trans girls off girls teams as K-12 classes resume

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As children across the U.S. head back to classes and practices for fall sports, four more states are expecting their K-12 schools to keep transgender girls off their girls teams. Kansas, North Dakota and Wyoming had new laws in place restricting transgender athletes before classes resumed, and a Missouri law takes […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees...

Associated Press

David McCormick is gearing up for a Senate run in Pennsylvania. But he lives in Connecticut

WASHINGTON (AP) — David McCormick had a clear explanation for why his fellow Republican, Dr. Mehmet Oz, lost a critical Pennsylvania Senate seat: Voters viewed the daytime television celebrity as an interloper from New Jersey with limited ties to the state he hoped to represent. “People want to know that the person that they’re voting […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to decide i...

Associated Press

How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Long before the FBI began investigating Donald Trump ‘s hoarding of classified documents or Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to probe the former president, Fani Willis was at work. Just one month after Trump’s infamous January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia’s secretary of state could overturn his election […]

23 hours ago

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO SAMISONI INSTEAD OF SAMISANI - Taufa Samisoni, right, and his wif...

Associated Press

Victim vignettes: Hawaii wildfires lead to indescribable grief as families learn fate of loved ones

Wildfires have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation, decimating a historic town. While many wait in agony for news on whether their friends and family are safe, the fires have already claimed the lives of more than 90 people — making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show