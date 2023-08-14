Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

Aug 14, 2023, 8:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

National News

FILE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of ...

Associated Press

Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action

New guidance from the Biden administration on Monday urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on campus after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions. Colleges can focus their recruiting in high minority areas, for example, and take steps to retain students of color who are already on […]

9 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for Hunter Biden are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel intensified the tax investigation into the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election. Biden’s attorney argued in court documents late Sunday that an agreement sparing him prosecution on […]

9 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the Des Moin...

Associated Press

Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is assailing the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him, days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the case. The former president made posts Monday on his social media network calling U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan “highly partisan” and “ VERY BIASED & […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, announcing Monday that it was giving Abby Phillip and Laura Coates new weeknight shows and launching new weekend programs with Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Virtually no daypart goes unchanged in the revamp, as the network struggles with ratings challenges worsened by the […]

9 hours ago

Shannon Hoy, an expedition coordinator, stands in front of control room screens inside the NOAA Oke...

Associated Press

Off Alaska coast, research crew peers down, down, down to map deep and remote ocean

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — For the team aboard the Okeanos Explorer off the coast of Alaska, exploring the mounds and craters of the sea floor along the Aleutian Islands is a chance to surface new knowledge about life in some of the world’s deepest and most remote waters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

2nd swimmer in a month abandons attempt to cross Lake Michigan, blames support boat problems

DETROIT (AP) — The second swimmer in a month has abandoned an attempt to cross Lake Michigan after spending hours in the water. Bryan Huffman, 49, of Holland, Michigan, began the roughly 50-mile (80-kilometer) swim Saturday morning in Wisconsin, the Detroit Free Press reported. Huffman successfully swam across the English Channel in 2022 but he […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot