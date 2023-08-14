Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

American ambassador to Russia visits jailed reporter Gershkovich, says he’s in good health

Aug 14, 2023, 1:40 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Monday made her third visit to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.

Tracy last visited Gershkovich in early July.

“Ambassador Tracy said that Evan appears in good health and remains strong, despite his very challenging circumstances. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Evan and his family. And we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access,” said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

“Once again, we call on the Russian Federation to immediately release Evan Gershkovich, as well as fellow, wrongfully detained, US citizen, Paul Whelan,” he said. Whelan was arrested in 2018 and in 2020 was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.

A 31-year-old U.S. citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia.

He and his employer denied the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union’s U.N. mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

Politics

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why is a police raid on a newspaper in Kansas so unusual?

NEW YORK (AP) — Tensions between public officials and the press are hardly unusual. To a large extent, it’s baked into their respective roles. What’s rare in a democratic society is a police raid on a news organization’s office or the home of its owner. So when that happened late last week, it attracted the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois National Guard member dies of heat injuries at Camp Shelby in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — An Illinois National Guard member died after suffering heat injuries during outdoor fitness activities at a military base in Mississippi, authorities say. The 38-year-old man was treated by a medic at Camp Shelby when he showed signs of injuries Friday and was taken to nearby Forrest General Hospital, where he was […]

14 hours ago

FILE - John Holman, of Denver, Colo., right, and others with the group "No Labels" take part in a r...

Associated Press

‘No Labels’ movement says it could offer bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A national political movement that could offer a bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024 as an alternative to major-party nominees said Monday it has now won ballot access in 10 states, after North Carolina election officials formally granted official status to a “No Labels” affiliate. The State Board of Elections voted 4-1 […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Lead plaintiff Rikki Held listens to testimony during a hearing in the climate change lawsui...

Associated Press

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate.

14 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after arriving...

Associated Press

Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush-money criminal case has rejected the former president’s demand to step aside, denying defense claims that he’s biased against the Republican front-runner because he’s given cash to Democrats and his daughter is a party consultant. New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan acknowledged in a ruling […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during p...

Associated Press

How a law associated with mobsters could be central in possible charges against Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened her investigation into Donald Trump after the release of a recording of a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. Trump suggested during the call that Raffensperger, a Republican and the state’s top elections official, could help “find” the […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

American ambassador to Russia visits jailed reporter Gershkovich, says he’s in good health