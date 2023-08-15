Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate

Aug 14, 2023, 9:03 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the Sout...

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Biden is stopping in the battleground state of Wisconsin to discuss how economic policies he calls “Bidenomics” are boosting the economy. It’s a trip on Tuesday timed one day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major economic bill Biden signed into law. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of preemptive counterprogramming, President Joe Biden on Tuesday travels to Wisconsin to highlight his economic policies in a state critical to his reelection fortunes, just a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party’s first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

His trip comes on the eve of the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, major economic legislation that he signed into law with great ceremony — although polls show most people know little about it or what it does.

Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to convince voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives, and he is expected to visit frequently to make his case.

Biden plans to tour a clean energy manufacturing firm in Milwaukee to talk up provisions of the law that spends hundreds of millions of dollars to boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy, lower health care costs and crack down on wealthy tax cheats.

Administration officials say the trip is meant to recognize the effects of the law, which passed Congress on party-line votes.

“The president and his team are excited to bring that message to the American people throughout the week,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Critics of the legislation say provisions of the law could end up increasing inflation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said during a virtual Peterson Institute for International Economics event in July that while he supported the IRA, the Biden administration’s overall economic agenda is “increasingly dangerous.”

“I am profoundly concerned by the doctrine of manufacturing-centered economic nationalism that is increasingly being put forth as a general principle to guide policy,” Summers said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and top Cabinet officials will be fanning out across the country this week to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Biden has scheduled an anniversary event at the White House on Wednesday.

The president’s stop in Wisconsin comes shortly before Republicans hold their first presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. Former President Donald Trump — the leading Republican candidate in polls so far — has yet to say whether he will boycott or hold a competing event.

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said the trip could help Biden win support from independents, who make up about 10% of voters in the state.

“What he really needs to do is get independents in the state to like him a bit better,” Franklin said. “Coming and talking about his achievements, about factories that are working with American jobs — all of that is a good reason to come to speak to those folks in the state who are not partisans.”

“Because Democrats are already behind him,” Franklin said, and “Republicans are almost certainly not going to cross over.”

Democratic gains helped decide a critical state Supreme Court race this spring that moved Wisconsin’s highest court under liberal control for the first time in 15 years.

Republicans, though, will compete aggressively in the state, selecting Milwaukee as the site of their 2024 national nominating convention.

The 2020 Democratic convention was supposed to be held in Milwaukee too, but it largely unfolded virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is one of a string of administration officials making stops across the U.S. this week to promote the legislation’s anniversary.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday spoke in Las Vegas at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall about “the early results of bold federal action through the IRA” and the administration’s climate agenda.

“The IRA is driving economic growth, expanding economic opportunity and bolstering our resilience,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Will Weissert contributed to this report.

