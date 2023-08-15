All southbound lanes of I-5 blocked by rolled over semi in Bellingham

A semi-truck rolled over on southbound I-5 in Bellingham, sending debris all over the roadway early Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported at 3:40 a.m., and images from the scene show the truck on its side near Sunset Drive with what appeared to be drywall scattered across the road.

🚨Semi rollover on SB I-5 @ Sunset Drive There’s a semi rollover collision on SB I-5 that’s blocking ALL lanes on the mainline and the on-ramp at Sunset Drive in #Bellingham. Emergency crews are on scene assisting. Consider seeking alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/DnuTiFzUHh — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) August 15, 2023

A detour was set up along city streets going from James Street to Iowa Street to Ohio Street and then back onto I-5.

🚨Semi rollover on SB I-5 @ Sunset Drive All lanes remain blocking including the on-ramp at Sunset Drive in #Bellingham. There’s a detour in place using city streets. Tow Assistance has now arrived on scene. People should seek alternate routes as traffic increases this morning. pic.twitter.com/XNfGyOcMGV — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) August 15, 2023