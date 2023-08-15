Close
All southbound lanes of I-5 blocked by rolled over semi in Bellingham

Aug 15, 2023, 7:02 AM | Updated: 8:09 am

BY L.B. GILBERT


A semi-truck rolled over on southbound I-5 in Bellingham, sending debris all over the roadway early Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported at 3:40 a.m., and images from the scene show the truck on its side near Sunset Drive with what appeared to be drywall scattered across the road.

A detour was set up along city streets going from James Street to Iowa Street to Ohio Street and then back onto I-5.

