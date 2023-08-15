Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trial to begin for 2 white Mississippi men charged with shooting at Black FedEx driver

Aug 15, 2023, 8:15 AM

FILE - FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 20...

FILE - FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022, about his experience where he alleges he was fired upon and chased by a white father and son while delivering packages on his route in Brookhaven, Miss. Gregory Charles Case and his son Brandon Case are set to go on trial starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A trial is set to begin Tuesday for two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022.

Gibson, who was 24 at the time, was not injured. But the chase and gunfire led to complaints on social media of racism in Brookhaven, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of the state capital, Jackson. The trial will take place in Brookhaven.

During a news conference days after the confrontation, Gibson said he was wearing a FedEx uniform and driving an unmarked van FedEx had rented when he dropped off a package at a house. He said that as he was leaving, he noticed a white pickup truck pulling away from another house on the same large lot.

Gibson said the pickup driver tried to cut him off as he left the driveway. He said he swerved around the driver and then encountered a second man who had a gun pointed at the van and was motioning for him to stop. Gibson said the man fired as he drove away, damaging the van and packages inside. The white pickup chased him to Interstate 55 near Brookhaven before ending the pursuit, he said.

Carlos Moore, an attorney who represented Gibson in a lawsuit in federal court, compared the episode to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision in 2020 when three white strangers chased him down and blasted him with a shotgun.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III dismissed the $5 million lawsuit Moore filed on behalf of Gibson in January 2023. The suit was against FedEx, the city of Brookhaven, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins, Brandon Case and Gregory Charles Case.

Jordan wrote that Gibson’s attorney failed to prove FedEx discriminated against Gibson because of his race.

“The Cases’ alleged conduct is deplorable,” Jordan wrote. “But Gibson fails to state a viable claim against FedEx for which the Court would have original jurisdiction.”

Moore said Friday that he plans to sue in state court. He also said Gibson is still employed by FedEx and is out on workers’ compensation leave.

National News

Associated Press

North Korea denounces US plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday denounced U.S.-led plans for an open Security Council meeting on its human rights record as “despicable” and only aimed at achieving Washington’s geopolitical ambitions. Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong called the United States a “declining” power and said if the council dealt with any country’s human […]

12 hours ago

Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in New ...

Associated Press

Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch

NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Tuesday, admitting that he agreed after leaving the agency to work for a Russian oligarch he had once investigated to seek dirt on the oligarch’s wealthy rival in violation of sanctions on Russia. Charles McGonigal, 55, entered the plea […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Georgia Lt. Gov. candidate Burt Jones participates in a Republican primary debate, May 3, 20...

Associated Press

Special prosecutor will examine actions of Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state agency said Tuesday that it will name a special prosecutor to consider whether the state’s Republican lieutenant governor should face criminal charges after former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted Monday for working to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was […]

12 hours ago

FILE- A front window is boarded up at the Planned Parenthood Health Center at 2709 Knoxville Avenue...

Associated Press

Man sent to prison for 10 years for setting a fire at an Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man who set a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison. Tyler Massengill has admitted using a homemade explosive to set a fire at the Peoria clinic in January, a few days after Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Work continues at a shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary's, Pa., March 12, 2020. A team ...

Associated Press

A study of fracking’s links to health issues will be released by Pennsylvania researchers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Researchers in heavily drilled Pennsylvania were preparing Tuesday to release findings from taxpayer-financed studies on possible links between the natural gas industry and pediatric cancer, asthma and poor birth outcomes. The four-year, $2.5 million project is wrapping up after the state’s former governor, Democrat Tom Wolf, in 2019 agreed to commission […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Sage Steele speaks at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina del R...

Associated Press

Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments

ESPN and host Sage Steele have settled a lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made about the company’s policy requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Steele posted on social media Tuesday that she is leaving the Bristol, Connecticut-based company, where she has worked since 2007. “Having successfully settled my case with […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Trial to begin for 2 white Mississippi men charged with shooting at Black FedEx driver