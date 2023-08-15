Close
LOCAL NEWS

Fire at water treatment plant that shot 60 feet underground has been put out

Aug 15, 2023, 12:59 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

water treatment fire...

(Photo from Snohomish Fire)

(Photo from Snohomish Fire)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Firefighters have put out an underground fire at the Brightwater Treatment Plant near Woodinville.

Two employees at the plant were treated by medics, but should be fine.

Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) says employees were fusing plastic piping Tuesday afternoon when a fire started and flames shot, 60 feet down the pipes.

More on Washington fires: Sourdough fire reaches nearly 3,000 acres, 11% contained

Rescue teams and hazmat were dispatched to the area to address the fire.

SRFR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,  that “fire crews were able to get control of the fire once the 15 tech rescue firefighters trained in confined space arrived.” The post on X called out South County Fire, the Bothell Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Woodinville Fire & Rescue, the Everett Fire Department  and Sky Valley Fire for the assist.

In a separate X post, SRFR wrote the facility is still in operations and there were no injuries to firefighters.

Before the fire was put out, the public was advised to avoid the area.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, Frank Sumrall

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

