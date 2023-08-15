Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114M expansion at Alabama facility, creating jobs

Aug 15, 2023, 12:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An auto parts supplier plans a $114 million investment to expand its facility in Alabama to support the production of electric vehicle parts, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Tuesday.

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp.’s expansion will create 50 jobs over the next three years and add a 170,000-square foot production building on the company’s site in Auburn Technology Park West, officials said. The average salary of workers at the plant will be about $48,000, the Alabama Department of Commerce said.

“Shinhwa’s constant growth in Auburn demonstrates Alabama, through high levels of innovation and technical prowess, is preparing for an evolving future,” Ivey said in a news release.

“Shinhwa’s story here in Auburn is evidence of the work generations of leaders have done to make our community not only welcoming to but also fertile ground for businesses,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “We’re grateful for Shinhwa’s investment in Auburn and look forward to seeing them continue to thrive.”

With this new investment project, Shinhwa plans to increase capacity by expanding die-casting operations and adding associated processes that are required to make control arm, knuckle, carrier and motor housing covers in support of Hyundai, Kia and other automakers in the U.S., the news release said.

“As one of the most innovative industrial manufacturers of aluminum car components, we are confident that the momentum we have achieved will continue to meet customers’ growing demand for high-quality products,” said Kwi Hyun Lee, chairman of Shinhwa Group.

The expansion will be the South Korean company’s third since choosing Auburn as the site of its first U.S. plant in 2019. The company did not immediately say when the project would begin or was expected to be completed.

National News

Associated Press

As people fled the fires, pets did too. Some emerged with marks of escape, but many remain lost.

PUUNENE, Hawaii (AP) — A dog with hind legs bandaged tightly from paw to hip whimpered in pain through a plastic medical cone, chest rising and falling quickly in shallow breaths. The animal is one of the pets and people bearing marks of their escape from the smoke and flames of Maui wildfires that claimed […]

13 hours ago

This May 31, 2023 photo provided by Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC, shows the statue "Wounded Ind...

Associated Press

‘Wounded Indian’ sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A marble statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago. “Wounded Indian,” sculpted in 1850 by Peter Stephenson and modeled on the ancient Roman statue “Dying Gaul,” was […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show Cath...

Associated Press

Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the country was still reeling from the violent attempt to halt the transfer of presidential power, a local Republican Party official greeted a group of computer experts outside the election office in a rural county in south Georgia, where […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged in connection with several bombings in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A man officials say was part of an unrealized plan to set off a bomb at a recent music festival has been charged with involvement in the detonation of at least four other explosive devices around the northeastern Pennsylvania city of Bethlehem, authorities said Tuesday. Federal and local law enforcement agents […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfir...

Associated Press

Videos put scrutiny on downed power lines as possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

Awakened by howling winds that tore through his Maui neighborhood, Shane Treu went out at dawn and saw a wooden power pole suddenly snap with a flash, its sparking, popping line falling to the dry grass below and quickly igniting a row of flames. He called 911 and then turned on Facebook video to livestream […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana revokes licenses of funeral home and director after decomposing bodies and cremains found

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The licenses of a southern Indiana funeral home and its director have been revoked following an investigation that found 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremains being stored at the facility, the state’s attorney general announced Tuesday. Some of the corpses inside the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville, which […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114M expansion at Alabama facility, creating jobs