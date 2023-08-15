Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael. B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala

Aug 15, 2023, 1:24 PM

This combination of photos show, from left, Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Opra...

This combination of photos show, from left, Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey, who will be honored by The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 14. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 14, the museum announced Tuesday.

The Academy Museum Gala has become

Streep, Winfrey, Jordan and Coppola will each be given awards celebrating their careers at the gala, which is being co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, Halle Berry and museum trustee Eric Esrailian.

“We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema,” said Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum, in a statement.

After years of delays, the $484 million, Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum has established itself as a cultural mainstay in Los Angeles, attracting as many as 700,00 visitors a year.

