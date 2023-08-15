Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida students and professors say a new law censors academic freedom. They’re suing to stop it

Aug 15, 2023, 4:02 PM

FILE - New College of Florida graduating students attend the college's "alternative commencement," ...

FILE - New College of Florida graduating students attend the college's "alternative commencement," May 18, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, students and professors from New College of Florida sued Florida education officials, claiming a new law outlawing spending on diversity programs, curbing professors' tenure security and prohibiting the teaching of “identity politics” in Florida schools violates their constitutional rights by censoring academic freedom. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


College students and professors in Florida are suing education officials over a new law spurred by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke,” saying it violates their constitutional rights by censoring academic freedom.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court Monday by students and professors at New College, a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ community that was taken over earlier this year by DeSantis and his allies, who claimed it was indoctrinating students with leftist ideology.

Florida now leads the United States “in efforts to censor academic freedom and instruction in its college classrooms,” according to the lawsuit, which is seeking a court order to block the law from being enforced.

The measure, passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature this year, outlaws spending on diversity programs, curbs professors’ tenure security and prohibits the teaching of “identity politics” in Florida public schools.

The new law also directs university leaders to monitor against programs that are based on theories “that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

The suit alleges that the law is unconstitutional because it is overly broad and chills free speech. Specifically, it says the law jeopardizes courses at the honors college on gender studies, queer studies, race, sociology, feminist philosophy and other subjects that affect the school’s curriculum, textbooks, classroom teachings, research and students’ educational experiences.

“In dictating to faculty and students what ideas are true and false, Florida runs headlong into the Bill of Rights,” the complaint states.

The suit names as defendants Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz; the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s universities; and the trustees at New College, which is located in Sarasota. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to the education commissioner’s office and the Board of Governors’ office.

When DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, and his allies took over the school earlier this year, they placed conservative trustees on its board and appointed an interim president who was a former Republican speaker of the Florida State House and DeSantis’ first commissioner of education.

National News

Associated Press

Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze

HAMBURG, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire pushed by gusty winds from a thunderstorm raced through national forest land near California’s border with Oregon on Tuesday, prompting evacuations in the rural area. The blaze in Siskiyou County, dubbed the Head Fire, was one of at least 15 fires — most of them tiny — that erupted […]

22 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly al...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP seeks to override governor’s veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for youth

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender rights take center stage in North Carolina again Wednesday as GOP supermajorities in the General Assembly attempt to override the governor’s vetoes of legislation banning gender-affirming health care for minors and limiting transgender participation in school sports. The state House will hold the first of two votes Wednesday afternoon in […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106, as county begins releasing names

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A mobile morgue unit arrived Tuesday to help Hawaii officials working painstakingly to identify remains, as Maui County released the first names of people killed in the wildfire that all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina a week ago and raised the death toll to 106. The county named two […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Jefferson County Public Schools buses packed with students make their way through the Detric...

Associated Press

Tech company behind Kentucky school bus problems had similar issues in Ohio last year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The company behind a disastrous change to a Kentucky city’s school bus routes that resulted in more than a week of canceled classes had similar problems in two cities in neighboring Ohio last year. Touting its connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, bus-routing vendor AlphaRoute pitched its mathematical models and […]

22 hours ago

Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman reads the book "And Tango Makes Three," at Bridgeside Books in Wat...

Associated Press

Pushing back on limits elsewhere, Vermont’s lieutenant governor goes on banned books tour

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — On a recent Sunday afternoon, Vermont’s lieutenant governor was at a local library, reading a book about two male penguins to a crowd of nearly two dozen. This was not the first stop for Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman nor would it be the last. While officials in some other states are […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Gordon Brown, United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education and former Prime Minister of...

Associated Press

UN envoy says ICC should prosecute Taliban for crimes against humanity for denying girls education

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court should prosecute Taliban leaders for a crime against humanity for denying education and employment to Afghan girls and women, the U.N. special envoy for global education said. Gordon Brown told a virtual U.N. press conference on the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Florida students and professors say a new law censors academic freedom. They’re suing to stop it