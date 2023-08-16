Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Brazilian military police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire

Aug 16, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre has been arrested in New Hampshire, immigration officials said.

Antônio José de Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, became the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice issued by the international criminal police organization after he was convicted of 11 murders and sentenced in June to nearly 276 years in prison, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations office based in Boston said in a news release Wednesday.

He was arrested Monday in Rye, New Hampshire and will remain in custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge. No further details were provided on how he was tracked to New Hampshire or his activities there.

Vidal Filho was convicted by a criminal court in Brazil, along with three other military police officers, for the slaying of 11 people, three attempted homicides and torture in the poor suburbs of Fortaleza, the capital of the Ceara state.

Vidal Filho attended the trial remotely, as he had fled Brazil for the U.S. in 2019, online news site G1 reported.

In total, some 20 police officers are standing trial for the massacre.

The crimes took place in Nov. 2015 after the death of a police officer and during what’s become known as the “Curio Massacre,” after the name of the neighborhood in Fortaleza where they occurred.

An Interpol Red Notice serves as an international wanted notice and provides information on the identification of fugitives charged with or convicted of serious crimes who have fled prosecution or the serving of their sentence.

National News

FILE - A lone vehicle leaves Cape Cod over the usually busy Bourne Bridge, May 25, 2020, in Bourne,...

Associated Press

Massachusetts trying to jump-start effort to replace Cape Cod bridges

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is hoping to jump-start the replacement of the two bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of the state by focusing first on federal dollars to replace the Sagamore Bridge before turning to the Bourne Bridge. The renewed effort comes as earlier attempts to win federal funds to […]

13 hours ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a ...

Associated Press

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March […]

13 hours ago

The new self driving SWAN (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) shuttle bus is displayed Wednesday...

Associated Press

Orlando, Florida, debuts self-driving shuttle that will whisk passengers around downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There is going to be a new way to get around downtown Orlando, Florida, and it’s not going to require any human drivers. Starting later this month, an electric, self-driving shuttle will whisk passengers around a 1-mile (1.6 km) loop in the downtown area for no charge, Orlando officials said Wednesday. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families

WASHINGTON (AP) — The suspected architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and his fellow defendants may never face the death penalty under plea agreements now under consideration to bring an end to their more than decadelong prosecution, the Pentagon and FBI have advised families of some of the thousands killed. The notice, made in […]

13 hours ago

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildf...

Associated Press

Trouble in paradise? AP data analysis shows fires, other disasters are increasing in Hawaii

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Hurricane-fueled flash floods and mudslides. Lava that creeps into neighborhoods. Fierce drought that materializes in a flash and lingers. Earthquakes. And now, deadly fires that burn block after historic block. Hawaii is increasingly under siege from disasters, and what is escalating most is wildfire, according to an Associated Press analysis of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

14 more members of Minneapolis gangs are charged in federal violent crime initiative

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials announced Wednesday that 14 members of Minneapolis-based gangs have been charged with crimes including possession of machine guns, fentanyl trafficking and firearms violations as part of a federal initiative to crack down on violent gangs. “It’s a small group of violent offenders that are responsible for the vast majority of violence […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Former Brazilian military police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire