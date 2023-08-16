Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Jersey OKs slightly better settlement over polluted land where childhood cancer cases rose

Aug 16, 2023, 11:05 AM

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2023 file phoot shows a fence on the property of the former Ciba-Geigy chemica...

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2023 file phoot shows a fence on the property of the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant in Toms River, N.J. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, New Jersey environmental officials reached a revised settlement with BASF Corp. over damage to natural resources at the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant site in Toms River, but a residents group says it will sue to block the settlement, which it considers woefully inadequate. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has accepted a revised settlement over chemical dumping that turned parts of a Jersey Shore community into one of America’s most notorious toxic waste cleanup sites, but opponents say the deal is only marginally better than before and plan to sue the state to block it.

The deal adds slightly more protected land and financial compensation for the public over damage to natural resources in and around Toms River, a community that saw its rate of childhood cancer cases increase. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday it finalized the settlement with the German chemical company BASF for decades of dumping by BASF’s corporate predecessor, Ciba-Geigy Chemical Corp.

However, a group representing residents and environmentalists says the new deal is “vastly inadequate, by several orders of magnitude.”

The revised final settlement with BASF increases a cash payment from the company from $100,000 to $500,000, adds another 50 acres of company-controlled land to a conservation and public access plan, and obligates BASF to maintain nine restoration projects outlined in the original agreement for 20 years, up from 10 years in the original deal. The company must also restore wetlands and grassy areas; create walking trails, boardwalks and an elevated viewing platform; and build an environmental education center.

The DEP said the settlement is designed to preserve approximately 1,000 acres of the former industrial site onto which Ciba-Geigy dumped toxic chemicals from dye-making and other operations. It is designed to protect groundwater in perpetuity, and compensate the public for the damage to that resource.

Ciba-Geigy Chemical Corp., which had been the town’s largest employer, flushed chemicals into the Toms River and the Atlantic Ocean, and buried 47,000 drums of toxic waste in the ground. This created a plume of polluted water that has spread beyond the site into residential neighborhoods. It made the area one of America’s most prominent Superfund sites, joining the list of the most seriously polluted areas in need of federally supervised cleanup.

The state health department found that 87 children in Toms River, which was then known as Dover Township, had been diagnosed with cancer from 1979 through 1995. A study determined the rates of childhood cancers and leukemia in girls in Toms River “were significantly elevated when compared to state rates.” No similar rates were found for boys.

Residents and environmental groups quickly dismissed the revised deal as not much better than the original one, which they also decried as woefully inadequate.

“Really, nothing has changed, other than now we’re going to court,” said Britta Forsberg, executive director of the environmental group Save Barnegat Bay. They’re one of many groups pushing the state to insist on significantly better compensation given the historic harm that occurred at the site and in neighboring communities.

“They never put a value to the damage caused to our land, our river, our bay, our ocean, our wildlife or our habitat,” Forsberg said.

Ciba-Geigy, which was charged criminally, has paid millions of dollars in fines and penalties on top of the $300 million it and its successors have paid so far to clean up the 1,250-acre (506-hectare) site — an ongoing effort with no end in sight. BASF, the successor company to Ciba-Geigy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the revised deal.

DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette has said the settlement is not designed to punish anyone, and emphasized that BASF remains obligated to completely finish cleaning up the site under the supervision of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

In 1992, Ciba-Geigy paid $63.8 million to settle criminal charges that it illegally disposed of hazardous waste, and it and two other companies reached a $13.2 million settlement with 69 families whose children were diagnosed with cancer.

BASF took over the site in 2010, two decades after plant operations ceased, and emphasizes that it did nothing to contaminate the site.

The company is pumping almost a million gallons a day from the ground, treating it to remove contaminants, and discharging it back into the ground. About 341,000 cubic yards (261,000 cubic meters) of soil has been dug up and treated at the site — enough to fill 136,400 pickup truck beds.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headq...

Associated Press

Illnois will provide burial for migrant toddler who died on bus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will provide for Thursday’s funeral and burial for the migrant toddler who died last week on a bus headed to Chicago from Texas, officials said. Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, who would have turned 4 next week, died Aug. 10 while on a chartered bus, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Public threats to return to war in Yemen hinder efforts to start peace talks, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Threats to return to war in Yemen are hindering efforts to start peace talks as the Arab world’s poorest country faces an increasingly dire economic situation, a senior U.N. official said Wednesday. Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special representative for Yemen, told the Security Council that hostilities between Houthi rebels and government […]

14 hours ago

FILE — Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting,...

Associated Press

Buffalo shooting survivors say social media companies and a body armor maker enabled the killer

YouTube, Reddit and a body armor manufacturer were among the businesses that helped enable the gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, according to a pair of lawsuits announced Wednesday. The complementary lawsuits filed by Everytown Law in state court in Buffalo claim that the massacre […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Air Force awards a start-up company $235 million to build an example of a sleek new plane

The U.S. Air Force has promised $235 million to help start-up manufacturer JetZero build a jet with a blended-wing body that officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers. JetZero and the Air Force, which announced the award Wednesday, say […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Presidential Citizens Medal honorees Shaye Moss, a former Georgia election worker, left, and...

Associated Press

Election workers who face frequent harassment see accountability in the latest Georgia charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tonya Wichman has overseen elections in a rural Ohio county for eight years and hasn’t experienced any significant problems with voting or counting the ballots. But that doesn’t mean no big worries at all. What does concern her is the frequent harassment, intimidation and even physical threats she and her staff […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Off-duty LA County deputy fatally shot by police at golf course

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in an encounter with police officers at a Southern California golf course, authorities said. The shooting of Alejandro Diaz, 45, by local officers occurred Tuesday at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in the city of Fontana, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New Jersey OKs slightly better settlement over polluted land where childhood cancer cases rose