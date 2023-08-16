Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show

Aug 16, 2023, 11:08 AM

FILE - Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 20...

FILE - Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Craig Robertson, the 75-year-old man shot by officers trying to arrest him for social media threats he made against officials including President Joe Biden had a history of "exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, albeit a little recklessly,” according to Utah police records. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 75-year-old man shot by officers trying to arrest him for social media threats he made against officials including President Joe Biden had a history of “exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, albeit a little recklessly,” according to Utah police records.

Craig Robertson was killed after pointing a revolver at FBI agents who came to his house in numbers last Wednesday. Nearly five years earlier, he brought a handgun into his Provo, Utah, backyard to demand Google Fiber employees working on a utility pole to connect a neighbor’s WiFi get off his property, according to a Provo Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press.

His history of carrying firearms when addressing people near his home reflects the difficulties law enforcement can face in assessing threats when those accused of making them are heavily armed.

The Google Fiber employees told police officers that nobody had answered when they tried to ring doorbell earlier to say they would be working on the pole. Later, Robertson came outside with a gun, accusing them of trespassing, they told the police.

“Robertson was yelling at them he was waving his gun around causing the muzzle to point in their direction,” an officer wrote in the August 2018 incident report.

When police subsequently arrived, Robertson answered the door with an AR-15 slung over his shoulder, leading to what an officer described as “a bit of a standoff.” Robertson denied to officers that he had pointed the handgun in anyone’s direction.

“While I was speaking with Robertson while he had his rifle, I observed that he was holding it in a ready position against his body with his finger on the trigger guard which led me to believe he had trained with firearms and was aware of where his muzzle was and how to control the weapon while moving,” the responding officer said.

Officers consulted the local prosecutor but no charges were filed.

The FBI attempted to arrest Robertson last week in the lead-up to Biden’s visit to Utah, where the president gave a speech at a Salt Lake City hospital about expanding veterans benefits. In charging documents, authorities accused Robertson of making threats against Biden, high-profile Democrats and FBI agents, referencing “assassination” and posting pictures of weapons including long-range sniper rifles.

Though family members and neighbors said Robertson’s politics were no secret, they described him as an elderly, homebound man with physical limitations that suggested he posed no danger to anyone he had threatened online.

Unlike prosecutors who painted his threats as credible, they said Robertson was a kind, churchgoing neighbor who modified military-grade firearms as a hobby and mainly used social media to express his views. The police records add additional context to those contrasting pictures.

Robertson’s death came as Republicans — who have traditionally touted themselves as the party of law and order — have escalated their attacks on law enforcement and especially the FBI. Experts told the AP that threats had become more common across in an increasingly polarized United States, making the political climate more perilous and policing difficult.

“Things that may have been screamed at the television before now appear widely in public,” said Michael German, a former FBI agent who is now a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice.

__

AP writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed reporting.

National News

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headq...

Associated Press

Illnois will provide burial for migrant toddler who died on bus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will provide for Thursday’s funeral and burial for the migrant toddler who died last week on a bus headed to Chicago from Texas, officials said. Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, who would have turned 4 next week, died Aug. 10 while on a chartered bus, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Public threats to return to war in Yemen hinder efforts to start peace talks, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Threats to return to war in Yemen are hindering efforts to start peace talks as the Arab world’s poorest country faces an increasingly dire economic situation, a senior U.N. official said Wednesday. Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special representative for Yemen, told the Security Council that hostilities between Houthi rebels and government […]

14 hours ago

FILE — Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting,...

Associated Press

Buffalo shooting survivors say social media companies and a body armor maker enabled the killer

YouTube, Reddit and a body armor manufacturer were among the businesses that helped enable the gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, according to a pair of lawsuits announced Wednesday. The complementary lawsuits filed by Everytown Law in state court in Buffalo claim that the massacre […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Air Force awards a start-up company $235 million to build an example of a sleek new plane

The U.S. Air Force has promised $235 million to help start-up manufacturer JetZero build a jet with a blended-wing body that officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers. JetZero and the Air Force, which announced the award Wednesday, say […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Presidential Citizens Medal honorees Shaye Moss, a former Georgia election worker, left, and...

Associated Press

Election workers who face frequent harassment see accountability in the latest Georgia charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tonya Wichman has overseen elections in a rural Ohio county for eight years and hasn’t experienced any significant problems with voting or counting the ballots. But that doesn’t mean no big worries at all. What does concern her is the frequent harassment, intimidation and even physical threats she and her staff […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Off-duty LA County deputy fatally shot by police at golf course

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in an encounter with police officers at a Southern California golf course, authorities said. The shooting of Alejandro Diaz, 45, by local officers occurred Tuesday at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in the city of Fontana, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show