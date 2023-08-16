Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sixth person dies from injuries suffered in Pennsylvania house explosion

Aug 16, 2023, 2:40 PM

FILE - An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion on Aug. 13, 2023, which occur...

FILE - An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion on Aug. 13, 2023, which occurred the day before in Plum, Pa. The co-owner of the home that exploded in western Pennsylvania last weekend died on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from injuries he suffered in the blast, which also killed his wife and four other people. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLUM, Pa. (AP) — The co-owner of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania last weekend has died from injuries he suffered in the blast, which also killed his wife and four other people.

Paul Oravitz, 56, who had severe burns over most of his body, died Wednesday in a Pittsburgh hospital, four days after the explosion in Plum. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

The cause of the blast — which destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others — remains under investigation, but officials have said Oravitz and his wife, Heather, were having issues with their hot water tank. The Allegheny County fire marshal’s office is leading the investigation, along with local law enforcement.

The explosion occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Heather Oravitz, 51, who was Plum’s community development director, was killed in the blast along with Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas, 57, and three others who lived in the neighborhood: Kevin Sebunia, 55; Casey Clontz, 38; and Clontz’s 12-year-old son, Keegan.

The development is on abandoned mine land surrounded by shallow oil and gas wells, some of which have been abandoned. Two wells that are still producing gas are within about 1000 feet (305 meters) of the home that exploded and a pipeline runs behind the development, but none of those structures have been identified as having been involved in the blast, the newspaper reported.

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, has said official checks by the company indicated that “our system was operating as designed.”

A company spokesperson said Wednesday that it had completed additional system testing with the Fire Marshal’s office and the state Public Utility Commission, meaning it can now begin restoring gas service. Company technicians will be going door to door to conduct a safety check and relight customers’ appliances, the spokesperson said.

A county spokesperson had said Tuesday that electrical service was restored by Sunday afternoon to all homes other than the three that were destroyed, and gas service had been restored to all homes except the loop where the blast occurred and two spur roads.

National News

FILE - The entrance to an exhibit by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is seen at the Orlando Museum of A...

Associated Press

Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A marijuana legalization question will be on Ohio’s fall ballot after lawmakers failed to act on it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana in Ohio was cleared Wednesday to appear on statewide ballots this fall after the Republican-led state Legislature failed to act on it. The measure would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headq...

Associated Press

Illnois will provide burial for migrant toddler who died on bus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will provide for Thursday’s funeral and burial for the migrant toddler who died last week on a bus headed to Chicago from Texas, officials said. Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, who would have turned 4 next week, died Aug. 10 while on a chartered bus, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Public threats to return to war in Yemen hinder efforts to start peace talks, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Threats to return to war in Yemen are hindering efforts to start peace talks as the Arab world’s poorest country faces an increasingly dire economic situation, a senior U.N. official said Wednesday. Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special representative for Yemen, told the Security Council that hostilities between Houthi rebels and government […]

15 hours ago

FILE — Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting,...

Associated Press

Buffalo shooting survivors say social media companies and a body armor maker enabled the killer

YouTube, Reddit and a body armor manufacturer were among the businesses that helped enable the gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, according to a pair of lawsuits announced Wednesday. The complementary lawsuits filed by Everytown Law in state court in Buffalo claim that the massacre […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Air Force awards a start-up company $235 million to build an example of a sleek new plane

The U.S. Air Force has promised $235 million to help start-up manufacturer JetZero build a jet with a blended-wing body that officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers. JetZero and the Air Force, which announced the award Wednesday, say […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Sixth person dies from injuries suffered in Pennsylvania house explosion