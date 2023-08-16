Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tennessee hostage situation ends with brothers killed, 4 officers and victim wounded

Aug 16, 2023, 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A hostage situation at a Tennessee apartment complex erupted into gunfire early Wednesday when police entered the residence after an hourslong standoff, leaving two brothers barricaded inside dead and wounding four officers and the hostage, authorities said.

The episode began Tuesday afternoon when the Clarksville Police Department executed arrest warrants at the apartment complex on aggravated burglary charges for the two brothers, according to preliminary information provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It did not say specifically whose gunfire hit those who were injured or killed.

The brothers, 31-year-old Brandon Green and 33-year-old Leonard Green, then barricaded themselves into an apartment with the hostage, spurring several hours of negotiations with Clarksville police, the TBI statement said.

At least one of the brothers fired several shots at officers during the episode, the Clarksville Police Department said via Facebook.

The bureau said the situation escalated when officers entered the apartment and gunfire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m., which is when the Green brothers were killed. The four officers’ wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The TBI statement didn’t identify the hostage or provide details on the severity of their wounds.

The bureau is investigating the shooting, which is standard in cases where police use deadly force. The findings will be shared with a prosecutor to decide whether the use of force was consistent with state law.

National News

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced a Chicago man to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching. Catrell Walls, 21, pleaded guilty to a felony sexual assault charge for the Oct. 15, 2020, attack. As part of a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course

LITTLE ROCK, Ar (AP) — The Little Rock School District said Wednesday it will continue offering an Advanced Placement course on African American studies despite Arkansas education officials saying the class won’t count toward a student’s graduation credit. The 21,200-student district announced the decision days after the Arkansas Department of Education said the course would […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this undated image provided by Christina M. Selby, three pinyon jays sit in a piñon tree...

Associated Press

US wildlife managers agree to review the plight of a Western bird linked to piñon forests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers announced Wednesday that they will investigate whether a bird that is inextricably linked to the piñon and juniper forests that span the Western United States warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act. The pinyon jay’s numbers have declined over the last half-century as persistent drought, more severe wildfires […]

16 hours ago

FILE - An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion on Aug. 13, 2023, which occur...

Associated Press

Sixth person dies from injuries suffered in Pennsylvania house explosion

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — The co-owner of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania last weekend has died from injuries he suffered in the blast, which also killed his wife and four other people. Paul Oravitz, 56, who had severe burns over most of his body, died Wednesday in a Pittsburgh hospital, four days after […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The entrance to an exhibit by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is seen at the Orlando Museum of A...

Associated Press

Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A marijuana legalization question will be on Ohio’s fall ballot after lawmakers failed to act on it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana in Ohio was cleared Wednesday to appear on statewide ballots this fall after the Republican-led state Legislature failed to act on it. The measure would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Tennessee hostage situation ends with brothers killed, 4 officers and victim wounded