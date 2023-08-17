Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton

Aug 17, 2023, 7:44 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in Washingt...

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania on Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who died last week in Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

The president is expected to arrive before visiting hours for Ellen Casey, who also was a former first lady of Pennsylvania, at St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Casey, the widow of Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey and the mother of Casey, D-Pa., died at age 91. Biden issued a statement Monday commemorating her life.

Before boarding the plane, Biden said Ellen Casey was an honorable and decent woman.

“She played an enormous role not just in my life, but everyone’s,” Biden told reporters. “She was an incredible woman, decent, honorable, her values were amazing. And every time I’d go to Scranton over the years, I’d stop and see her. She was a friend.”

Biden also released a lengthy statement earlier this week commemorating her life.

The president, who grew up near the Casey household, said Ellen Casey embodied the “Scranton values,” of family and public service.

Biden, 80, is no stranger to grief or loss, having lost his wife and infant daughter in a 1972 car accident. He lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. And he talks often about how these experiences have shaped who he is, first as a U.S. senator, then as vice president and now president.

Ellen Casey lost her husband, who served as governor in the late 80s through the early 90s, to an infection in 2000. The former Democratic governor rose to national prominence for his strong opposition to abortion, which often put him at odds with the Democratic Party.

National News

Associated Press

NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices. “While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday. Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said. “They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said. “Sometimes we just never know. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean ...

Associated Press

At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan, South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden aims to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea, two nations that have struggled to stay on speaking terms, as he welcomes their leaders to the rustic Camp David presidential retreat Friday. Historically frosty relations between South Korea and Japan have rapidly thawed over the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. Financial sca...

Associated Press

Investment scams are everywhere on social media. Here’s how to spot one

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media is full of scammers promising guaranteed returns on investment, and consumers lost billions of dollars to them last year. Troy Gochenour, 50, of Columbus, Ohio, was conned out of $25,800, including $15,800 in borrowed money, in a crypto-mining scam that began with a WhatsApp message from a beautiful stranger. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials to discuss video evidence of Fargo shooting ambush

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials plan to discuss video footage on Thursday related to the shooting ambush last month in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded, an attack authorities say could have been much bigger. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief […]

10 hours ago

Sharon McClendon says outside the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven, Miss., on Wednesday, Aug...

Associated Press

Mississippi judge declares mistrial in case of 2 white men charged in attack on Black FedEx driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of two white men charged in the attack on a Black FedEx employee who was making a delivery. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton